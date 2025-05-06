SNB's Schlegel: We remain committed to our mandate of price stability

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel said on Tuesday that “we remain committed to our mandate of price stability.”
Additional quotes
- The Swiss franc has really appreciated a lot.
- We have said we are ready to intervene in the FX market as necessary.
- No one likes negative rates.
- But if we have to, we are prepared to do it again.
- We haven't ruled out negative interest rates.
- We expected Swiss inflation to come down.
USD/CHF reaction to SNB Schlegel’s comments
As of writing, USD/CHF is posting small gains near 0.8225, 0.13% higher on the day.
