SNB’s Schlegel: Interest rates to remain steady for long

Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel expressed confidence that inflationary pressures in the economy would accelerate in the coming quarters.

Additional comments

Inflation should rise slightly in next quarters.



US tariffs are damping global growth.



Interest rates are expected to remain on hold for a long time.



The bar to go back to NIRP (negative interest rate policy) is very high.

Market reaction

USD/CHF trades sideways during the press time after refreshing an over two-month high around 0.8100 during the day.