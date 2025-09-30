SNB's Schlegel: Inflation is expected to rise slightly in the coming quarters

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel said on Tuesday, “inflation is expected to rise slightly in the coming quarters.”
Additional quotes
Uncertainty remains high, the SNB is monitoring the situation.
Indicators suggest a stable situation and moderate growth.
US pharma tariffs have raised downside risks a bit.
Market reaction
USD/CHF was last seen trading at 0.7970, losing 0.10% on the day.
SNB FAQs
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is the country’s central bank. As an independent central bank, its mandate is to ensure price stability in the medium and long term. To ensure price stability, the SNB aims to maintain appropriate monetary conditions, which are determined by the interest rate level and exchange rates. For the SNB, price stability means a rise in the Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) of less than 2% per year.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Governing Board decides the appropriate level of its policy rate according to its price stability objective. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame excessive price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Yes. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has regularly intervened in the foreign exchange market in order to avoid the Swiss Franc (CHF) appreciating too much against other currencies. A strong CHF hurts the competitiveness of the country’s powerful export sector. Between 2011 and 2015, the SNB implemented a peg to the Euro to limit the CHF advance against it. The bank intervenes in the market using its hefty foreign exchange reserves, usually by buying foreign currencies such as the US Dollar or the Euro. During episodes of high inflation, particularly due to energy, the SNB refrains from intervening markets as a strong CHF makes energy imports cheaper, cushioning the price shock for Swiss households and businesses.
The SNB meets once a quarter – in March, June, September and December – to conduct its monetary policy assessment. Each of these assessments results in a monetary policy decision and the publication of a medium-term inflation forecast.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds firm near 1.1750 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is holding the latest uptick to near 1.1750 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair finds support from renewed US Dollar weakness, shrugging off mixed German Retail Sales data for August. The focus now shifts to Germany's inflation data, US Job Openings and shutdown risks.
Gold retreats further from all-time high as bulls opt to take some profits off the table
Gold surrenders its intraday gains to the all-time top and drops to a fresh daily low, around the $3,820-3,819 area during the first half of the European session on Tuesday. The pullback lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be attributed to some profit-taking amid extremely overbought conditions on short-term charts, and is likely to be limited amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.
GBP/USD advances to near 1.3450, with eyes on US data
GBP/USD is on a gradual advance to near 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. Sustained US Dollar weakness underpins the pair amid a cautious market environment as traders await top-tier US jobs data and government shutdown talks for further impetus.
JOLTS Job Openings expected to decline slightly in August amid Fed’s concerns on labor market
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey will be released on Tuesday by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. The publication will provide data about the change in the number of Job Openings in August, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.