SNB's Jordan: There is a “great probability” that the SNB will need to tighten monetary policy

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan who hinted recently that further interest rate hikes were on the way from the central bank, saying "determined action" is required to check rising prices has said in trade today there is a "great probability" that the SNB will need to tighten monetary policy further as inflation is likely to remain elevated for a while.
He also said the nominal appreciation of the Swiss franc is helping guard against inflationary pressure. Jordan had said last week the SNB was prepared to take "all measures necessary" to bring inflation back down to its 0-2% target range and that current monetary policy was not restrictive enough to do the job.
Key quotes
In 2023, see swiss growth weaker than this year.
Inflation in Switzerland is likely to remain elevated for a while, though lower than in other advanced economies.
See limited second-round wage effects in Switzerland.
SNB still has credibility in eyes of businesses that inflation will moderate.
USDCHF update
Meanwhile, USDCHF's downside is decelerating and the M-formation could be a significant feature for the week ahead as a reversion pattern that is kicking in at a 150% range expansion of the first week of business conducted in November:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rises above 1.0300 ahead of Fedspeak
EURUSD has managed to recover above 1.0300 in the second half of the day on Monday. The cautious market mood, however, allows the US Dollar to hold its ground and limits the pair's upside as investors keep a close eye on comments from central bankers.
GBPUSD loses recovery momentum, retreats below 1.1750
GBPUSD has lost its recovery momentum after having climbed above 1.1800 earlier in the day and declined below 1.1750. With Wall Street's main indexes opening deep in negative territory, the US Dollar preserves its strength and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold on its way to $1,800 and beyond
The American Dollar recovered some ground on Monday but quickly resumed its decline ahead of the US opening as investors keep moving away from it. Spot gold started the day with a soft tone and fell to an intraday low of $1,753.19 a troy ounce, now trading near a fresh three-month high in the $1,775 price zone.
Will the crypto market recover above $1 trillion?
BTC, along with ETH and XRP, is struggling to maintain a bullish outlook. The crypto market is currently hovering around $800 billion, still substantially below the $1 trillion mark.
S&P 500 (SPX) can continue advancing but is beginning to look stretched
The recovery in the stock market continued on Friday, but the moves were more subdued due to the effects of the bond market being closed during Veteran's Day.