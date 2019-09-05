SNBs Jordan: Negative rates are ‘necessary for now’

- SNB jawboning at a time of uncertainty in global markets.
- EUR/CHF at 1.08 is a key level to watch with respect to the ECB this month.
The Swiss Nation Bank's Jordan is crossing the wires, saying that negative rates are ‘necessary for now’ and that it cannot be said how long negative rates will last.
This is classic jawboning at a time of uncertainty in global markets. The CHF has recently hit more than two-year highs against the euro as escalations in the Chinese-American trade wars and various geopolitical tensions spook financial markets concerned for global growth. EUR/CHF is higher by 0.65% today, recovering from the aforementioned lows but remains in a persistent downtrend and troublesomly so for the SNB.
"Swiss growth has been slowing down and we believe the economy will continue to decelerate in the coming months, suggesting another rate cut could be on the menu again," analysts at ING Bank argued.
"Swiss GDP increased by only 0.3% quarter on quarter in 2Q19, down from 0.4% in the first quarter, which was revised down further from 0.6%. On an annual basis and adjusted for the effects of sporting events, growth was 0.9%, down from previous quarters.
Domestic demand and foreign demand for services were weak in the second quarter. Trade tensions and the downturn in Germany, Switzerland's main trading partner, are clearly weighing on the outlook. Investment in capital goods fell by 1% qoq - a sign of dark clouds in the Swiss economic climate."
FX implications
CHF will continue to attract safe-haven flows, but there is always the risk that the SNB will intervene, especially if the European Central Bank dos what it is expected to do when it meets this month and cut interest rates. The SNB will not want EUR/CHF falling below 1.0800 considering half of its export trade is within the euro area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report
US Services activity was much better than anticipated in August, leading to a nice dollar’s recovery. EUR/USD retreated from 1.1084, now struggling to retain the green in the 1.1030 price zone. Eyes now turning toward the NFP report.
GBP/USD rallies to 6-week high above 1.23 on growing Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23, at the highest since late July. The bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. Elections will be debated on Monday. PM's brother Jo Johnson quit.
USD/JPY climbs to weekly highs above 107 as USD gains traction on ISM data
The USD/JPY pair stretched higher and broke above the 107 handle in the last hour as the Greenback staged a decisive recovery on the back of upbeat data.
Gold tumbles to $1507, then rebounds to $1520 on a volatile day
Gold is having the worst performance so far in months even after trimming losses over the last hour. XAU/USD opened the day above $1,550/oz, near multi-year highs and then collapsed to $1,507, the lowest level in almost three weeks.
Cryptos fully bearish on bullish news
The cryptocurrencies market has been in a bearish mode since the beginning of the summer. With autumn knocking on the door, it has not given convincing signs of having the intention to change.