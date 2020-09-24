SNB’s Jordan: Interventions have had impact against upward pressure of the Swiss franc

Following the Swiss Nation Bank (SNB) monetary policy announcement, Chairman Jordan said that strengthened interventions have had an impact against the upward pressure of the Swiss franc while addressing the post-policy press conference.
Key Quotes
“SNB will use all instruments to deal with an extremely uncertain environment.”
“More details on FX transactions a response to bigger international interest.”
“Monetary policy situation remains more or less the same.”
“Brexit, US-China trade tensions heighten uncertainties, the environment for monetary policy remains challenging.”
“Higher inflation forecast is based on higher oil prices mainly.”
“Outlook has not fundamentally changed.”
“Market intervention data publication is intended to give clarity and transparency.”
“No plan to publish minutes of monetary policy decisions.”
“Takes all currencies into consideration when considering the exchange rate, and decide then what is necessary for policy.”
