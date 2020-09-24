SNB’s Jordan: Economic recovery situation is still fragile

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chief Thomas Jordan, in the post-meeting press conference, was noted saying that the situation is slightly less negative than expected three months ago. The economic recovery situation is still fragile, Jordan added further.

Earlier, the SNB announced its latest monetary policy decision and left the policy rate unchanged at -0.75%.

The comments, however, did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the USD/CHF pair, which held steady near two-month tops, around mid-0.9200s.