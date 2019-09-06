SNB's Jordan: Functioning of global trade is key for small economies

While speaking at a panel organized by the Swiss Institute of International Studies (SIAF), University of Zurich, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan argued that the functioning of global trade was key for small economies and added that the uncertainty and Brexit discussion was having a rather negative impact.

"If Germany, France and Italy have low growth or recession, this has a big impact on Switzerland," Jordan said.

Meanwhile, the USD/CHF pair is trading at 0.9880, adding 0.2% on a daily basis.