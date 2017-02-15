SMA cross injuring GBP/USD

The bearish offensive in GBP/USD has resulted in a cross of the 50-period below the 200-period SMA.



The signal emerged on 4-hour charts further deteriorating the near-term GBP/USD price structure. While conservative sellers will wait for a close below recent support as a confirmation of a forthcoming lower low, more aggressive participants will expect a re-test of the crossover level to prove benevolent for continued downside.

