TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

UK: Brighter growth prospects after weak 2025 – Nomura

UK: Brighter growth prospects after weak 2025 – Nomura
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Nomura’s George Buckley, notes that UK GDP ended 2025 weakly, with quarterly growth of just 0.1%. Consumer spending and industrial output have underperformed peers, but the bank, the BoE and consensus expect a recovery in 2026 and beyond. Nomura highlights BoE forecasts that rely heavily on a lower saving ratio to sustain growth.

BoE recovery view hinges on savings

"Expectations are generally for an improvement in economic growth in 2026 – recent PMI outturns would support that case if they persist, though the relationship between the PMIs and GDP growth in the UK is far from perfect (we find out more next week in the February surveys)."

"Looking ahead the Bank sees economic growth averaging 0.28% q-o-q in 2026 before rising to 0.44% in 2027 and 0.47% in 2028."

"Much of this is predicated on its view of a fall in the saving ratio (to about 8% in 2028 from 10% in 2025), which would be required for consumption to support growth, bearing in mind the Bank’s central case of sub-1% annual real post-tax labour income growth."

"This is a key risk to the Bank’s forecasts, and in its MPR a downside scenario is that the saving ratio remains elevated due to household risk aversion."

"Even in the MPR’s optimistic central case, the Bank sees the negative output gap getting wider this year and remaining negative throughout the forecast period – which supports its view of inflation being at or below target from the second half of this year all the way through its forecast horizon."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to daily gains, still below 1.1900

EUR/USD clings to daily gains, still below 1.1900

EUR/USD manages to reverse two daily pullbacks in a row and advances modestly on Thursday, hovering around the 1.1880 zone amid the inconclusive price action around the US Dollar. Meanwhile, weekly Initial Claims rose more than expected last week, while attention is expected to shift to the upcoming US CPI data on Friday.

GBP/USD picks up pace, hits 1.3640

GBP/USD picks up pace, hits 1.3640

GBP/USD trades with modest gains around 1.3640 so far on Thursday. Indeed, Cable looks to leave behind the weakness seen in the first half of the week in a context of an equally erratic performance in the Greenback and disappoting UK data releases.

Gold stays offered below $5,100

Gold stays offered below $5,100

Gold keeps the choppy trade well in place on Thursday, navigating the area below the $5,100 mark per troy ounce amid the lack of clear direction in the Greenback, declining US Treasury yields across the curve and caution ahead of Friday’s publication of US CPI.

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero Price Forecast: ZRO steadies as markets digest Zero blockchain announcement

LayerZero (ZRO) trades above $2.00 at press time on Thursday, holding steady after a 17% rebound the previous day, which aligned with the public announcement of the Zero blockchain and Cathie Wood joining the advisory board. 

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

A tale of two labour markets: Headline strength masks underlying weakness

Undoubtedly, yesterday’s delayed US January jobs report delivered a strong headline – one that surpassed most estimates. However, optimism quickly faded amid sobering benchmark revisions.

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster Price Forecast: Demand sparks on Binance Wallet partnership for on-chain perpetuals

Aster is up roughly 9% so far on Thursday, hinting at the breakout of a crucial resistance level. Aster partners up with Binance wallet for the second season of the on-chain perpetuals challenge.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers