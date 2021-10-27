Sino-American tussles over telecom renew, China eyes ‘clear up’ of illegal coal storage

Early Wednesday, The Guardian came out with the news citing further hardships from the US regulators to China’s telecom companies.

“The decision by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) means China Telecom Americas must now discontinue US services within 60 days. China Telecom, the largest Chinese telecommunications company, has had the authorization to provide telecommunications services for nearly 20 years in the United States,” said the news.

The US-China tussles could also be witnessed via US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s latest comments urging all United Nations (UN) members to support Taiwan's participation.

In addition to the absence of cordial relations with America, Beijing also suffers from real-estate-led financial crisis and energy problems at home.

To solve the first one, the dragon nation asked billionaire Hui Ka Yan to use his wealth to ease off the deepening debt crisis in the property development giant, per Bloomberg. For the second one, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) takes action. “China said it will conduct "clean up and rectification" work on coal storage sites in some coal-producing areas and ban storage sites without approvals in its latest move to address skyrocketing coal prices,” per Reuters.

FX implications

Despite the challenges to risk appetite, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around the record top amid US stimulus hopes and a good start to the Q3 earnings season. Also portraying the firmer mood in the market is the AUD/USD prices, up 0.23% intraday around 0.7515 by the press time.

