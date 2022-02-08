Singapore: Positive news from the high street – UOB

“The continued expansion Dec’s retail sales point towards a resilient recovery environment for Singapore’s retail sector. For 2022, retail sales performance will depend on the recovery of Singapore’s domestic economy and the gradual reopening of its borders. Barring the exacerbation of COVID-19-related risks in Singapore and around the region, we pencil retail sales to expand by 6.0% in 2022.”

“The retail sales index was supported by strong receipts in both durable and consumer discretionary expenditure. Notably, online retail sales in value terms rose to its highest since Dec 2017, while the return of tourism-related demand could have supported overall retail sales as well.”

