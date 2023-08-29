Singapore: Industrial Production surprises to the downside in July – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew reviews the latest Industrial Production figures in Singapore.
Key Takeaways
Singapore’s Jul industrial production (IP) contracted by markedly less than forecast although that was somewhat offset by Jun’s contraction which was revised deeper. IP contracted by just -0.9% y/y in Jul, better than Bloomberg’s median forecast of -3.8% y/y and our less bearish forecast of -3.6% y/y. However, the Jun IP contraction was revised to a steeper 6.6% y/y (versus the prelim estimate of -4.9% y/y). On a seasonally adjusted sequential basis, IP expanded by 4.1% m/m in Jul (well above Bloomberg estimate of -0.1% and our forecast of -3.1%) while the m/m expansion in Jun was revised to a smaller 3.3% m/m (from the prelim estimate of +5.0%).
IP Outlook – We are heartened by the surprise back-to-back rebound in semiconductors output and by the re-acceleration of growth in the transport engineering components of aerospace and marine & offshore, giving a relatively benign start to manufacturing for the second half 2023. That said, we still hesitate to call for a turnaround in the electronics downcycle. The volatile biomedical cluster adds further caution to the manufacturing outlook. With IP contracting by -5.8% YTD, we maintain our forecast for Singapore 2023 manufacturing to contract by -5.4%, which implies a tepid recovery profile in 2H. We still expect Singapore’s full year GDP growth at 0.7% in 2023 (lower end of the official growth forecast range) reflecting our more cautious external outlook and a pensive manufacturing recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.0800 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.0800, under renewed selling in the European trading hours. The pair is weighed by a modest US Dollar recovery, despite sluggish US Treasury bond yields. US jobs and sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.2600 as US Dollar recovers ahead of data
GBP/USD is holding steady just above 1.0800, wiping out early gains in European trading this Tuesday. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood while the US Treasury bond yields lick their wounds. Focus shifts to the mid-tier US economic data for fresh cues.
Gold price gathers strength for further upside ahead of US labor market data
Gold price gathers strength to extend its recovery above $1,920 as the Federal Reserve (Fed) holds economic indicators accountable for further policy action. Jerome Powell reiterated at the Jackson Hole Symposium that the central bank will remain data-dependent.
XRP price winds along near $0.52 as Ripple prepares for SEC appeal on Judge Torres ruling
XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
US JOLTS Preview: Job Openings set to decline further in July
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) will be released on Tuesday, August 29, by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The publication will provide data about the change in the number of job openings in July, alongside the number of layoffs and quits.