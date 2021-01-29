Silver's call skew surges, indicating bullish mood

Silver's call skew on Comex, which measures the spread between prices for calls and puts, surged to a multi-month high of 21.2545 on Thursday, as investors added bets (calls) to position for a rally in the semi-precious metals.

"Silver options join the Reddit craze: The call skew for silver options on Comex jumped as sellers pulled back their offers," tweeted macro analyst Holger Zschaepitz.

The US stocks such GameStop and few others have witnessed a Reddit-fueled day-trading craze this week.

An ounce of silver is changing hands at $26.19 at press time. The metal jumped 5% to $26.96 on Thursday.