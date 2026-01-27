Silver: Volatility continues amid strong gains – Deutsche Bank

The report from Deutsche Bank discusses the recent volatility in Silver prices, which have surged significantly since the start of the year. Despite a pullback, Silver remains up over 260% since the beginning of 2025. The analysis suggests that while Silver has performed well, it may not sustain its competitive edge against equities in the long run.

Silver prices show strong performance

"Silver prices are up over +260% since the start of 2025, although unlike gold they still haven’t exceeded their real terms peak back in 1980."

"The fascinating thing is that on January 9th this year (ie 2.5 weeks ago) silver in real terms was no higher than it was at the start of 1790!"

