- Silver trades flat near $38.00 on Monday, pressured by a firm US Dollar and rising Treasury yields.
- Caution prevails ahead of the Trump–Zelenskyy meeting, with Silver underpinned by lingering uncertainty following the inconclusive Trump-Putin talks.
- Silver remains range-bound below $38.50, with a double-top pattern and converging moving averages signaling fading momentum.
Silver (XAG/USD) is treading water around $38.00 on Monday, as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of a key meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. A firm US Dollar and rising Treasury yields are capping upside potential, keeping pressure on the non-yielding metal.
The benchmark 10-year yield has climbed to 4.345% and the 30-year stands at 4.946%, both trading at 11-day highs. The rise in yields is pressuring precious metals by raising the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like Silver.
From a technical standpoint, Silver is hovering just above the neckline of a bearish double-top formation that has developed in the $38.50-$39.00 region. The pattern highlights persistent rejection from key resistance, suggesting that upside momentum is losing steam. A decisive break below the horizontal support at $37.50 could open the door for a deeper pullback toward $36.50 and possibly $35.50. The 21-period and 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the 4-hour chart are converging near current price levels, further signaling consolidation and waning directional bias.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near the neutral 50 mark, offering no strong directional signals, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is showing a flat bias, with the MACD and signal lines showing early signs of converging around the zero line. This setup reinforces the view that the metal is currently in a consolidation phase, with neither bulls nor bears asserting control decisively.
That said, the downside remains cushioned for now, as broader market sentiment turns cautious ahead of the Trump–Zelenskyy summit scheduled for later today. This comes after the weekend summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to deliver a breakthrough. While no ceasefire agreement was reached, discussions around potential security guarantees for Ukraine offered a glimmer of hope for future progress. The high-level talks are drawing increased global attention, with several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expected to join today’s White House discussions, underscoring the geopolitical weight of the meeting.
On the other hand, expectations of a 25 basis point rate cut at the Federal Reserve’s September meeting are offering some support to Silver prices. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in the likelihood of a rate cut at 84%, reinforcing the view that the Fed could begin easing policy as early as next month. A dovish shift would typically weigh on the US Dollar and Treasury yields, creating a more favorable backdrop for non-yielding assets like Silver. Traders will also look ahead to Wednesday’s FOMC meeting minutes for insight into the Fed's internal debate, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday will be closely watched for fresh clues on the timing and scope of future rate moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD hits daily lows near 1.1660 on stronger Dollar
EUR/USD now accelerates its downside bias and reaches daily lows in the 1.1660 zone on Monday. The pair’s move lower comes on the back of the marked rebound in the US Dollar across the board, as traders gear up for the Trump-Zelensky meeting later in the day.
GBP/USD tumbles to three-day lows, targets 1.3500
Further gains in the Greenback continue to weigh on the risk-associated universe, sending GBP/USD to the area of three-day lows on Monday while opening the door to a potential retest of the key contention area around 1.3500 the figure. The firm tone in the US Dollar comes amid steady cautious ahead of the trump-Zelenskiy gathering.
Gold turns negative near $3,330
Gold now gives away its initial bullish attempt and trades marginally on the defensive near the $3,330 region per troy ounce. The strong rebound in the Greenback and rising yields keep the yellow metal under pressure, while expectation ahead of the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting appear to limit the downside.
Five fundamentals for the week: Investors eye Powell's Jackson Hole speech and summit fallout Premium
Will the leaders of Russia and Ukraine meet? The world hopes that the flurry of summits leads to the end of the war – and to economic opportunities. Markets will also be watching the Federal Reserve, especially at the bank's Jackson Hole Symposium at the end of the week.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
