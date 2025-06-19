Silver retreats from multi-year peak as Fed pause and profit-taking cool rally

- XAG/USD slips for a second day, easing from a fresh 12-year high near $37.32.
- Geopolitical tensions and structural supply deficits keep the medium-term outlook bullish.
- Daily RSI shows bearish divergence; key support seen at $35.30–$35.50 zone.
The Silver (XAG/USD) edges lower for the second consecutive day on Thursday, retreating from a fresh multi-year high of $37.32 touched on Wednesday, as traders lock in profits following the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) cautious policy pause. The Fed held rates steady but signaled that borrowing costs may remain elevated for longer, giving the US Dollar some breathing room and weighing slightly on precious metals.
At the time of writing, XAG/USD is down about 1.10% on the day as the metal backs away from its highest level since 2012, drifting lower during the American session to trade near $36.35.
This cooling comes after an impressive rally fueled by a mix of structural supply tightness, elevated safe-haven demand, and a broadly softer US Dollar. Heightened tensions between Israel and Iran have kept geopolitical risks on the radar, prompting steady haven flows into Silver alongside Gold. The latest retreat primarily reflects healthy profit-taking and a modest rebound in the Greenback, as traders digest the Fed’s cautious tone and recalibrate their near-term risk appetite. Despite the dip, the white metal remains up sharply for the month and continues to hold a constructive technical bias.
On the macro front, Silver remains underpinned by strong industrial demand, especially from solar panels and electric vehicles, which has kept the global market in deficit for a fifth straight year. According to recent reports, 2025 is expected to see a supply shortfall of over 110 million ounces — one of the widest in a decade — lending solid fundamental support for prices on dips.
From a technical perspective, Silver’s broader trend remains bullish, but near-term momentum shows signs of fatigue. The daily chart highlights a developing bearish divergence between price action and the Relative Strength Index (RSI). While spot Silver printed a higher high, the RSI failed to confirm and is now easing from overbought territory, slipping below its previous peak. This classic divergence often signals that bullish momentum may be losing steam, hinting at a potential short-term correction. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains positive but is starting to lose upside strength, reinforcing the caution signal from the RSI.
The immediate support zone comes in near the $35.30–$35.50 area, which aligns with the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the recent breakout level. Sustained weakness below this region could trigger a deeper pullback toward the horizontal support around $34.50 — an area that capped multiple tops over the past year and has now turned into a key floor.
On the other hand, if buyers rally above $36.50, the bulls may attempt to retest the $37.30 zone, with a potential extension toward $38.00 if momentum picks up again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD meets firm resistance around 1.3450
GBP/USD trades with a slight positive bias, meeting some resistance around the 1.3450 zone while market participants adjust to the steady hand by the Bank of England (BoE) and the flattish mood surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD consolidates around 1.1480, Dollar remains flat
EUR/USD treads water in the sub-1.1500 region on Thursday, always against the backdrop of an equally vacillating US Dollar and reduced volatility in the global markets as investors continue to assess Wednesday’s FOMC event as well as steady escalation in the Middle East conflict.
Gold alternates gains with losses near $3,370
Gold regains traction and set aside an earlier drop to the $3,350 zone per troy ounce on Thursday, now lingering around $3,370 on the back of persistent geopolitical effervescence, thin trading conditions, and a marginal uptick in the US Dollar.
Bitcoin on the verge of a breakdown amid possible US strike on Iran
Bitcoin price finds support around the 50-day EMA at $103,100; a decisive close below this level could trigger a sharp correction. Reports that US officials are preparing for a strike on Iran in the coming days could further weigh on sentiment.
In the Eurozone, inflation is also a monetary phenomenon
Monetary aggregates continue to be closely monitored by the European Central Bank (ECB), a sign that, despite the passage of time and the increasing complexity of financing circuits, quantitative theory remains relevant.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.