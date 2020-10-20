Silver pulls off from the highs as markets await stimulus news

- Silver pulls back from session highs as markets lookout for a stimulus deal development.
- US dollar picking up a bid as markets brace for the potential of no breakthrough.
The price of silver has been under pressure in the closing hour of Wall Street.
At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $24.7504 having risen some 1.49% between a range of $24.3231 and $24.9254.
As it stands, the pressure is on for a fiscal stimulus deal to be agreed today.
Nancy Pelosi said that the Democrats and the White House had moved closer to a coronavirus stimulus agreement ahead of her Tuesday afternoon call with Steven Mnuchin.
The call was scheduled for 1900 GMT, so it should be underway at the time of writing.
There had been a positive sentiment on Wall Street for the best part of the day until the closing hour where stocks started to falter and the greenback picked up a bid.
Despite the sides coming closer to finding common ground on Covid-19 testing, the division on state and local government relief and liability protections for businesses is undermining risk sentiment into the close.
The election countdown is on also and it would appear that investors have largely priced in a Blue Wave( Democrats winning landslide), consistently with polls and betting odds.
The greenback is expected to stay under pressure with the odds of a Biden victory resulting in a far bigger stimulus regime over the term of a new President, which is bullish precious metals.
''We think this is reflected in the bear steepening in the Treasury curve, weaker USD and higher equities. In fact, we argue that a Democratic sweep would result in more fiscal stimulus, which should bear steepen the Treasury curve, and on net could result in marginally higher long-term real rates as inflation breakevens rise a nudge less than nominal rates,'' analysts a TD Securities argued.
The analysts at TDS explained that a global reflation helps fuel weakness in the broad USD, while conversely, a more significant rise in rates would likely push the Fed to increase the weighted average maturity of their Treasury purchases, which would help to suppress real yields once again.
''In this context, the balance of risks remains tilted to the upside in precious metals,'' they said.
Silver levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|1.43
|Today daily open
|24.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.92
|Daily SMA50
|25.7
|Daily SMA100
|22.94
|Daily SMA200
|19.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.98
|Previous Daily Low
|24.12
|Previous Weekly High
|25.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.57
|Previous Monthly High
|28.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|24.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|25.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|25.74
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near fresh weekly highs ahead of a US stimulus update
The EUR/USD pair trades well above the 1.1800 level after reaching 1.1840 a fresh October high. Market players cautiously optimistic ahead of fresh headlines related to US fiscal aid.
AUD/USD trims intraday losses, retains its bearish tone
The Aussie had a hard time after the dovish RBA’s Minutes, barely able to erase early losses despite Wall Street’s bounce. AUD/USD trading below 0.7100.
XAU/USD bears waiting to feed on head and shoulders
The price of gold has been sucking in the bears since the break of the 1930/20 support, only to pull in demand again at the 1850 mark.
Bitcoin breaks above $12,000 first time since September 1; traders anticipate a bull run
Bitcoin is currently trading at $12,020 after breaking the critical psychological level of $12,000 for the first time since September 1.
WTI extends the consolidation around $40.00 ahead of API
Prices of the barrel of WTI extend the consolidative mood for yet another session on Tuesday, always around the key $40.00 level.