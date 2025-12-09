TRENDING:
Silver price today: Silver rises, according to FXStreet data
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Silver prices (XAG/USD) rose on Tuesday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $58.82 per troy ounce, up 1.18% from the $58.13 it cost on Monday.

Silver prices have increased by 103.57% since the beginning of the year.

Unit measure

Silver Price Today in USD

Troy Ounce

58.82

1 Gram

1.89

The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 71.55 on Tuesday, down from 72.11 on Monday.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Author

FXStreet Team

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD hangs close to 1.1650 ahead of US jobs data

EUR/USD hangs close to 1.1650 ahead of US jobs data

EUR/USD stays better bid near 1.1650 in the European session on Tuesday. The prospect of a US interest rate cut on Wednesday keeps the US Dollar under check, underpinning the pair. In the meantime, traders look to the US ADP Employment Change four-week average and Jolts Job Openings reports for September and October. 

GBP/USD retakes 1.3350, awaits US employment data

GBP/USD retakes 1.3350, awaits US employment data

GBP/USD attracts some buyers following the previous day's two-way directionless price move and re-attempts 1.3350 in European trading on Tuesday. The pair capitalizes on renewed US Dollar weakness and a mildly optimistic mood heading into the US employment data. 

Gold bounces back above $4,200, braces for US data

Gold bounces back above $4,200, braces for US data

Gold reverses an intraday dip to the $4,170 area, or a one-week low, recovering ground above the $4,200 level in the European session on Tuesday.  Traders now look forward to Tuesday's US economic docket – featuring the release of the ADP Weekly Employment Change and JOLTS Job Openings. 

Chainlink holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook, signalling a rally in the upcoming days.

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

Global economic outlook 2026: Financial system risk, trade, public debt

The global and European economies have been resilient in recent years even accounting for the modest global slowdown of 2025. But risks for the recovery are rising, underscoring a negative medium-run global macro and credit outlook.

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Chainlink (LINK) began the week on a stable footing, trading around $13.70 at the time of writing on Tuesday, holding above a key support zone. Growing ecosystem activity from declining exchange reserves to a wave of new integrations continues to strengthen the network’s fundamental outlook.

