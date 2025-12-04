TRENDING:
Silver price today: Silver falls, according to FXStreet data

Silver prices (XAG/USD) fell on Thursday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $57.11 per troy ounce, down 2.36% from the $58.49 it cost on Wednesday.

Silver prices have increased by 97.66% since the beginning of the year.

Unit measure

Silver Price Today in USD

Troy Ounce

57.11

1 Gram

1.84

The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 73.35 on Thursday, up from 71.91 on Wednesday.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1700 as focus shifts to US jobs data

EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1700 as focus shifts to US jobs data

EUR/USD pauses its advance below 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The pair is helped by a risk-friendly market environment and divergent Fed-ECB policy expectations, which weigh on the US Dollar. Meanwhile, the Euro reacts little to the mixed Eurozone Retail Sales data. The US Jobless Claims data is next in focus. 

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD consolidates recent gains near 1.3350 ahead of US data

GBP/USD is consolidating the previous uptick near 1.3350 in the European session on Thursday. The pair struggles amid a pause in the US Dollar sell-off. Traders await more cues from the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report for fresh directives. 

Gold stays weak amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold stays weak amid receding safe-haven demand

Gold remains on the defensive below the $4,200 mark through the early European session on Thursday, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the weekly swing low. The US Dollar attempts a modest recovery from its lowest level since late October, touched on Wednesday, and acts as a headwind for the commodity.

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

Why the Fed may cut rates in December: Understanding the policy shift

The Fed has gone through a noticeable policy swing in recent months - from initiating a rate cut, to signaling a potential pause, and now shifting once again toward another cut in December. This has created understandable confusion among traders and investors trying to interpret the Fed’s reaction function.

Altcoins, including Zcash, Telcoin, and Curve DAO, lead the cryptocurrency market recovery in the last 24 hours, fueled by improving investors' sentiment on Vanguard Group’s lifting the ban on crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Charles Schwab group's announcement to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading features in 2026.

