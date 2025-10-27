TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Silver price today: Silver falls, according to FXStreet data

Silver price today: Silver falls, according to FXStreet data
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Silver prices (XAG/USD) fell on Monday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $47.83 per troy ounce, down 1.59% from the $48.60 it cost on Friday.

Silver prices have increased by 65.54% since the beginning of the year.

Unit measureSilver Price Today in USD
Troy Ounce47.83
1 Gram1.54

The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 84.40 on Monday, down from 84.60 on Friday.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1600 amid renewed USD selling

EUR/USD finds fresh demand above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. The pair draws support from renewed US Dollar weakness, in light of the US-China trade optimism. But the further upside appears capped on the deepening French political crisis. 

GBP/USD advances toward 1.3350 on fresh US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances toward 1.3350 on fresh US Dollar weakness

GBP/USD gathers positive traction and heads toward 1.3350 in Monday's European session. The US Dollar loses ground amid US-China trade deal hopes, which boost risk sentiment. Meanwhile, UK budget concerns weigh on the Pound Sterling, which could limit the pair's upside. 

Gold declines as US-China trade optimism offsets Fed rate cut bets

Gold declines as US-China trade optimism offsets Fed rate cut bets

Gold attracts fresh sellers following an intraday uptick to levels above the $4,100 round figure, and turns lower on Monday. The commodity sticks to the negative bias through the first half of the European session, though it lacks bearish conviction amid a mixed fundamental backdrop. Signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China boosted investors' appetite for other riskier assets.

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

Five fundamentals for the week: Trump-Xi summit and Fed may spook markets

US President Trump and China’s Xi are set to meet for a high-stakes summit. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates for the second time in a row. A failure by American lawmakers to reopen the government may push back a long list of economic releases.

Hyperliquid eyes record highs as bullish momentum and on-chain activity accelerate

Hyperliquid eyes record highs as bullish momentum and on-chain activity accelerate

Hyperliquid price extends gains, trading above $48.50 on Monday after surging over 26% last week, On-chain data paints a bullish picture with rising open interest, increased whale activity, and 24-hour chain fees surpassing both edgeX and BNB Chain.

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana Price Forecast: SOL bulls eye $230 as on-chain data and institutional adoption fuel optimism

Solana (SOL) continues its upward momentum, trading above $204 at the time of writing on Monday, having rallied more than 6% in the previous week. Rising on-chain activity, increasing institutional interest, and growing whale participation signal renewed confidence in the long-term prospects.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers