Silver price today: Silver falls, according to FXStreet data
Silver prices (XAG/USD) fell on Thursday, according to FXStreet data. Silver trades at $52.89 per troy ounce, down 0.51% from the $53.16 it cost on Wednesday.

Silver prices have increased by 83.06% since the beginning of the year.

Unit measureSilver Price Today in USD
Troy Ounce52.89
1 Gram1.70

The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 79.97 on Thursday, up from 79.15 on Wednesday.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)

EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1650, eyes central bank talks

EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1650, eyes central bank talks

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1650 in the European session on Thursday. The pair stalls its upside as the US Dollar recovers ground, despite dovish Federal Reserve bets and ongoing United States-China trade tensions. Traders look to ECB and Fed speakers for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD holds the rebound above 1.3400 after UK data

GBP/USD holds the rebound above 1.3400 after UK data

GBP/USD is holding its rebound above 1.3400 in European trading on Thursday. The UK GDP expanded 0.1% in August as expected, while Manufacturing Production exceeded expectations in the same month, lending some support to the Pound Sterling amid a steady recovery in the US Dollar.

Gold bulls retain control near record high amid flight to safety, dovish Fed

Gold bulls retain control near record high amid flight to safety, dovish Fed

Gold sticks to its bullish bias through the first half of the European session and currently trades near the all-time peak touched earlier this Thursday amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Worries about economic risks stemming from a prolonged US government shutdown, renewed US-China trade conflict, and rising geopolitical tensions continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven precious metal.

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead.

