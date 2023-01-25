Silver Price News: XAG/USD renews intraday low near $23.50 as US Dollar bears take a breather

- Silver traders take offers to refresh intraday low while paring previous daily losses.
- DXY steadies during three-week downtrend as traders brace for US Q4 GDP.
- Inactive yields, light calendar adds to the market’s indecision ahead of key catalysts.
Silver price (XAG/USD) remains depressed around intraday low of $23.50 as traders seek fresh clues to extend the fortnight-long downtrend during early Wednesday in Europe. In doing so, the bright metal takes clues from a pause in the US Dollar’s downtrend while reversing the previous day’s gains.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) steadies around 102.00 as bears await the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
It’s worth noting that the downbeat US activity data join the dovish concerns surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next moves to keep XAG/USD buyers hopeful. However, an absence of Chinese traders and the pre-Fed blackout period joins the consolidation in the commodity markets, due to China’s Lunar New Year holidays, which seem to weigh on the Silver price of late.
Additionally, the market’s dicey moves and a lack of major data/events also probe the commodity traders. While portraying the mood, US Treasury bond yields remain inactive after Tuesday’s pullback while the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses but the stocks in the Asia-Pacific region trade mixed and support the currencies of the zone.
Moving on, Silver traders will pay close attention to the risk catalyst ahead of the US Q4 GDP as recession woes challenge the partially industrial commodity. However, major attention will be given to the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting for clear directions.
To sum up, the Silver price remains on the bear’s radar for the day but the bulls are lurking ahead of the key data/events.
Silver price technical analysis
A sustained downside break of the seven-week-old ascending trend line, now immediate resistance near $23.70, keeps Silver bears hopeful of retesting the monthly low near $22.75.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63%
|Today daily open
|23.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.77
|Daily SMA50
|23.05
|Daily SMA100
|21.34
|Daily SMA200
|21.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.74
|Previous Daily Low
|23.22
|Previous Weekly High
|24.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|23.17
|Previous Monthly High
|24.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|22.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.86
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
