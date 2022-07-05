- Silver prices plunged more than 3.76% on Tuesday as the greenback rose to a new twenty-year high.
- Recession fears and high inflation re-ignited nervousness around the financial markets.
- Silver Price Forecast (XAGUSD): The break below the 200-week SMA paved the way for a fall towards June’s 2020 lows just below $17.00.
Silver (XAGUSD) plummets as the New York session winds down after a risk-off impulse spurred safe-haven flows toward the greenback, which is having its best single-trading gain since March 19, 2020, when it rallied 2%. At $19.27, XAGUSD is trading just $0.10 above the YTD low, down 3.76%.
The market sentiment is mixed, as US equities pared earlier losses late in the North American session. Slower growth in the Euro area, alongside the deceleration of the US economy, stoked recession fears worldwide. Additionally, soaring energy prices in the EU and Russia threatening to halt natural gas flows to Europe kept investors nervous, who shifted toward safe-haven assets as a reaction to that.
During the Asian session, newswires reported that US President Joe Biden might roll back some tariffs imposed on Chines imports as they struggle to help alleviate inflation/recession worries.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is up by 1.28%, at 160.507. Contrarily, the US 10-year Treasury yield plunged eleven basis points, finishing the New York session at 2.818%.
During the US session, May’s Factory Orders rose by 1.6% MoM, more than the 0.5% expected. In the same report, orders excluding Transports jumped by 1.7%.
Later in the week, the US economic docket will feature FOMC meeting minutes alongside ISM Non-Manufacturing Indices, and some Fed speakers will cross the wires.
Silver Price Forecast (XAGUSD): Technical outlook
The XAGUSD’s weekly chart illustrates the pair as bearish biased. The last week’s silver price broke below the 200-week simple moving average (SMA), exposing the white metal to further selling pressure. Also, oscillators are still in negative territory but with some room to spare before entering the oversold area.
Therefore, XAGUSD’s first support would be $19.00. Break below will expose $18.94, followed by June’s 2020 lows around $16.95.
XAGUSD Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.26
|Today daily open
|19.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.25
|Daily SMA50
|21.75
|Daily SMA100
|23.31
|Daily SMA200
|23.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.99
|Previous Daily Low
|19.77
|Previous Weekly High
|21.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.39
|Previous Monthly High
|22.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
