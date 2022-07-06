- Silver erases some earlier losses and advances more than 0.10% on Wednesday.
- The FOMC minutes showed the commitment of the Fed to tackle inflation, even if the economy slows down.
- The Fed might even get to a “more restrictive stance” if inflation persists.
- Fed policymakers reiterated that a 75 bps hike in July might be appropriate.
Silver (XAGUSD) bounced off the weekly lows around $18.92 and edged barely up during the North American session after the release of the US Federal Reserve June’s meeting minutes, showing that policymakers debated that a 50 or 75 bps would be appropriate at the July meeting. At the time of writing, XAGUSD is trading at $19.23.
Summary of the FOMC minutes
The Federal Open Market Committee’s tone was in line with expectations: hawkish. Policymakers stated that a 75 bps rate hike is warranted and noted that even a “more restrictive stance” could be appropriate if inflation prevails. Concerning economic growth, policymakers stated that risks to the economic outlook are skewed to the downside and also judged that uncertainty about economic growth over the next couple of years was elevated.
Silver’s reacted to the downside after the Fed released its minutes but made a U-turn and is trading in green territory. The US central bank’s commitment to bring inflation down would not deter them from hiking rates above neutral. Due to the tight labor market, they have room to spare before causing a jump in the Unemployment Rate, one of the consequences of a recession.
In the meantime, XAGUSD prices would remain downward pressured in the near term. The greenback remains buoyant in the session as portrayed by the US Dollar Index, up by 0.54%, above the 107.000 mark. US Treasury yields jumped on the release of the minutes, though the 2s-10s yield curve remains inverted, signaling that a recession could be around the corner.
Data-wise, the US calendar featured Services and Composite PMIs, unveiled by S&P Global and the US ISM. Figures exceeded expectations but trailed previous readings, signaling that the US economy is slowing down.
The week ahead, the US economic docket will feature ADP Employment Change, Initial Jobless Claims and Fed speakers on Thursday.
Silver (XAGUSD) Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|19.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|21.1
|Daily SMA50
|21.66
|Daily SMA100
|23.27
|Daily SMA200
|23.25
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.2
|Previous Daily Low
|19.1
|Previous Weekly High
|21.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.39
|Previous Monthly High
|22.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|21.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
