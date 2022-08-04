- Silver price is still directionless amid the lack of tier 1 US economic data.
- Sentiment is fragile due to increased concerns of a recession, as the BoE concedes that the UK might tap into one.
- US Initial Jobless Claims could be a prelude to Friday’s NFP, estimated to add 250K jobs.
Silver price climbs for two straight days, registering gains of 0.51%, as US equities finished mixed, while Asian stock futures are fluctuating as recession fears reignited, courtesy of the Bank of England. That said, alongside a soft US dollar, underpinned by falling US Treasury yields, bolstered the white metal on Thursday. At the time of writing, XAGUSD is trading at $20.14.
Silver trades range-bound, waiting for a catalyst
The story of the day is the BoE hiking rates by 50 bps but acknowledged that the UK might tap into a 15-month recession, beginning at the end of the 2022 Q4. Meanwhile, in the US, the 2s-10s yield curve inversion further deepened, sits at -0.357%, and extended to 23 days, while the US 10-year benchmark note rate retraced five bps to 2.694%.
US 2s-10s yield curve inversion
Data-wise, the US calendar featured Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending July 30, which increased by 260K, more than estimated, showing signs that the labor market is easing. At the same time, the US Trade Balance narrowed its deficit from -$80.1 B in May to -$79.6 B in June, propelled by Exports.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of peers, tumbled 0.58% at 105.700, accumulating losses from the YTD peak of 3.8%, a tailwind for the dollar-denominated XAGUSD.
Late in the day, Fed speaking, led by Cleveland’s Fed Loretta Mester, reiterated that there’s a path for a soft landing but recognized that recession fears have risen, adding some fuel to the uncertainty confirmed by the UK, recession lingering worldwide.
Shifting to geopolitical jitters, tensions between the US and China persist. In response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, China fired missiles over Taiwan during military drills, while Japan complained that five of those missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. The US National Security spokesman John Kirby said that “China has chosen to overreact,” while adding they’re using the visit to increase military activity around Taiwan.
Those plays, amongst market mood, will keep the silver price fluctuating. Nevertheless, it appears that buyers don’t have the strength to crack the XAGUSD’s 50-day EMA at $20.39.
What to watch
The US economic docket will feature July’s Nonfarm Payrolls estimated at 250K, less than June’s 372K. At the same time, the Unemployment Rate is foreseen to persist unchanged at 3.6%.
Silver (XAGUSD) Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|20.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|20.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.17
|Daily SMA50
|20.45
|Daily SMA100
|22.08
|Daily SMA200
|22.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|20.18
|Previous Daily Low
|19.78
|Previous Weekly High
|20.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.32
|Previous Monthly High
|20.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.15
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|20.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|20.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6950 ahead of RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US NFP
AUD/USD bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend, recently easing to 0.6965 as the key NFP Friday begins. The pair’s latest moves could be linked to the cautious sentiment ahead of the key Monetary Policy Statement from RBA, as well as the US employment report for July.
EUR/USD: Bulls charge and draw an inverse H&S on daily chart
EUR/USD has burst to life leaving an inverse H&S on the daily chart. The hourly 38.2% Fibonacci, 50% mean reversion and 61.8% ratio could be an area of support in the coming sessions. The price has moved higher as anticipated and there are prospects of a move into the greyed area in the forthcoming days.
Gold faces hurdles in the $1,800 area, DXY below 106.00 ahead of US NFP
Gold price has sensed minor selling pressure after hitting a high of $1,794.91. The precious metal is directed to recapture the psychological resistance of $1.800.00 as DXY is facing severe heat despite hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers.
Ethereum: Too soon to call it quits, too late to walk away
Ethereum price festers with negative market sentiment amidst the upcoming network merge. Ethereum price stalls near a pivotal level. A dual scenario is at work targeting either $1,900 or $1,500. This thesis remains neutral until further evidence is displayed.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!