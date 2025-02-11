Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD trades with modest losses below $32.00; bullish bias remains

Silver reverses the previous day’s positive move, though it lacks follow-through.

The setup supports prospects for an extension of over a one-month-old uptrend.

Any meaningful slide could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited.

Silver (XAG/USD) attracts fresh sellers during the Asian session on Tuesday and drops back closer to the overnight swing low, around the $31.65-$31.60 area. The white metal, however, trims a part of its intraday losses and currently trades just below the $32.00 mark, down 0.45% for the day.

From a technical perspective, the range-bound price action witnessed over the past week or so might be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase against the backdrop of the recent breakout through the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the XAG/USD is to the upside.

That said, repeated failures to find acceptance and build on momentum beyond the $32.30 barrier make it prudent to wait for a breakout through the short-term trading range before placing fresh bullish bets around the XAG/USD. The commodity might then surpass the $32.65 area, the monthly swing high touched last Friday, and aim to reclaim the $33.00 round figure for the first time since early November.

On the flip side, the $31.65-$31.60 region now seems to have emerged as an immediate support. Any further weakness below the said support could be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 100-day SMA, currently pegged around the $31.20-$31.15 zone. This is followed by the $31.00 mark, which, if broken decisively, might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for deeper losses.

Silver daily chart