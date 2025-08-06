Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD trades firmly near $38, awaiting new FOMC member

- Silver price demonstrates strength around $38.00 as Trump to announce Fed Kugler’s replacement this week.
- Trump’s comments indicate that US Kevin Hassett, and former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh are potential candidates for Fed Chair.
- Trump stated that he will announce tariffs on semiconductors, chips, pharmaceuticals after this week.
Silver price (XAG/USD) holds onto gains around $38.00 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The white metal trades firmly, while investors await the entry of new member into the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) this week.
On Tuesday, United States (US) President Donald Trump confirmed, while speaking to reporters, that he will announce the replacement of Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Adriana Kugler this week, who resigned on Friday.
Market experts believe that the entry of Trump’s candidate into the rate-setting committee will increase support for the resumption of the monetary-expansion cycle. Trump has criticized the Fed, especially Chair Jerome Powell, a several times for not lowering interest rates. Such a scenario will be favorable for non-yielding assets, such as Silver.
Meanwhile, US President Trump has also narrowed options for Jerome Powell’s successor to four and will announce his candidate soon. We’re also looking at the Fed chair, and that’s down to four people right now, Two Kevins and two other people," Trump said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday. His comments signal that White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh are potential candidates to step in place of Powell.
Additionally, renewed fears of sectoral tariffs by President Trump have increased demand for safe-haven assets, such as Silver. Trump said on Tuesday that he will announce tariffs on “semiconductors and chips, and pharma” in the next week or so.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price clings to three-day gains near $38.00 on Wednesday. The white metal strives to return above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $37.65.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates around 50.00, suggesting that the asset lacks momentum.
Looking down, the June 24 low of $35.28 will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the June 30 high near $38.25 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1600 as US Dollar wobbles
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.1600 in the early European session on Wednesday. The pair consolidates recent gains as the US Dollar extends its struggle. Traders remain wary ahead of the announcement of the Federal Reserve’s Chair, and Governor Adriana Kugler’s replacement later in the week.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3300 amid subuded USD price action
GBP/USD trades better bid and re-attempts 1.3300 in European trading on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays depressed against the Pound Sterling as traders await US President Trump's pick for a vacancy on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors amid mounting concerns over the US economy and the Fed's independence.
Gold price retreats further from two-week high amid a generally positive risk tone
Gold price extends its steady intraday descent through the Asian session on Wednesday and moves further away from a nearly two-week top touched the previous day. With the latest leg down, the safe-haven precious metal, for now, seems to have snapped a four-day winning streak amid a generally positive tone around the equity markets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple slip as resistance levels hold firm
Bitcoin trades in red below $114,000 on Wednesday, following a rejection from its key resistance level earlier this week. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC’s footsteps and faced rejection from their critical resistance zones, raising the risk of further declines in the short term.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.