Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD tests $36.50 near nine-day EMA support

- Silver price may approach $37.32, the highest since February 2012.
- The bullish bias strengthens as the 14-day Relative Strength Index holds above the 50 mark.
- The nine-day EMA at $36.49 acts as the immediate support.
Silver price (XAG/USD) edges lower after halting a three-day winning streak, trading around $36.50 per troy ounce, down by more than 1%, during the European hours on Monday. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests the price of the precious metal remains within an ascending channel pattern, indicating a bullish bias is prevailing.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above the 50 level, strengthening a bullish outlook. However, Silver price is trading slightly above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), but appears poised to break below it, indicating potential weakening of short-term price momentum.
On the upside, the XAG/USD pair may retest $37.32, the highest since February 2012. A successful breach above this level could support the Silver price to explore the region around the upper boundary of the ascending channel around the psychological level of $39.90.
The Silver price is testing the immediate support at the nine-day EMA of $36.49. A break below this level could weaken the short-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the pair to navigate the area around the ascending channel’s lower boundary at $36.00 level, followed by the 50-day EMA at $35.00.
Further declines would weaken the medium-term price momentum and prompt the price of Silver to navigate the region around the two-month low at $31.65, which was recorded on May 15.
XAG/USD: Daily Chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1750 on US Dollar resurgence
EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.1750 in the European session on Monday. The renewed concerns over a global trade war and tariff uncertainty lift the haven demand for the US Dollar, weighing negatively on the pair. The focus now remains on the EU data and tariff headlines.
GBP/USD keeps losses below 1.3600 amid cautious markets
GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3650 in European trading on Monday. The pair is undermined by a risk-averse market environment and renewed US Dollar demand as the fresh US tariff threat sags investors' confidence.
Gold price hangs near daily low amid notable USD strength; holds above $3,300
Gold price maintains its offered tone heading into the European session on Monday, albeit managing to hold above the $3,300 round figure amid mixed cues. The US Dollar regains positive traction and moves back closer to last week's swing high, which is seen as a key factor undermining the commodity.
Four fundamentals for the week: Tariff policy and Fed minutes stand out Premium
Investors fear Trump's upcoming tariff announcements. The Federal Reserve's Meeting Minutes may shed light on how officials are worried about inflation. A rate decision in Australia and weekly US jobless claims complete the picture.
The Big, Beautiful Bill: Trojan horse or lead balloon?
Markets in Asia open with one eye on Tokyo and the other on Washington, where Trump’s so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill” has cleared the Senate—but not without leaving a trail of bruises and backlash.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.