Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD struggles to reclaim $28 despite soft US PPI report

Silver price remains on backfoot even though the US PPI turned out softer-than-expected in July.

Soft US producer inflation has increased investors’ confidence that price pressures remain on path that leads to banks’ target of 2%.

Middle East conflicts limit Silver price’s downside.

Silver price (XAG/USD) faces pressure in Tuesday’s American session even though the United States (US) producer inflation remained soft in July. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed that the core Producer Price Inflation (PPI), which strips off volatile food and energy prices, remains flat month-on-month. Annually, the underlying PPI decelerated at a faster-than-expected pace to 2.4% from expectations of 2.7% and the former release of 2.4%.

Soft US producer inflation has affirmed confidence among investors that price pressures continue to moderate. This has weighed on the US Dollar (USD) and bond yields by boosting expectations of a big interest-rate cut announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, skids below the crucial support of 103.00. 10-year US Treasury Yields tumble to near 3.87%. Historically, lower yields on interest-bearing assets reduce the opportunity cost of holding investment in non-yielding assets, such as Silver. However, the Silver price declines too as investors await for more evidence to confirm that inflation is on track to return to the desired rate of 2%.

For more evidence, investors will focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July, which will be published on Wednesday. The CPI report is expected to show that monthly headline and core inflation rose by 0.2%. Annual headline and core CPI are estimated to have decelerated by one-tenth to 2.9% and 3.2%, respectively.

Meanwhile, geopolitical risks continue to limit the downside in the Silver price. Investors expect an all-out war in the Middle East between Iran and Israel after the killing of Hamas leader in Tehran.

Silver technical forecast

Silver price finds an interim support near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $26.90, suggesting that the overall trend is uncertain. The major cushion for the Silver price will be the horizontal support plotted from May 5 high at $26.14.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers near 40.00. A decisive break below the same will trigger a bearish momentum.

Silver daily chart