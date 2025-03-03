Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD strengthens as US Dollar weakens due to increase in Fed dovish bets

Silver price gains sharply as a decline in US Personal Spending has prompted Fed dovish bets.

This week, investors will pay close attention to the US NFP data for February.

US President Trump is set to impose tariffs on his North American peers and China on March 4.

Silver price (XAG/USD) surges an almost 1% to near $31.50 in European trading hours on Monday. The white metal strengthens as an increase in Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets has weighed on the US Dollar (USD).

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, resumes its downside after a three-day upside move and slumps to near 107.00.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, there is a 77% chance that the Fed will cut its borrowing rates in June, up from 63% a week ago. In the March and May policy meetings, the Fed is almost certain to keep interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.

Traders have raised bets supporting the Fed to reduce its borrowing rates in June after the United States (US) Personal Spending data declined for the first time in January in two years.

For more cues on the Fed’s monetary policy outlook, investors will focus on a slew of US economic data, notably on the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), releasing this week.

Meanwhile, fears of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China have also increased the demand for safe-haven Silver. On March 4, Trump is poised to impose tariffs on these countries for pouring drugs into the US economy.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price recovers to near $31.50 in Monday’s European session. However, the outlook of the Silver price remains bearish as it trades below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around $31.80.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting that the bullish momentum has faded. However, the bullish bias remains intact.

Looking down, the upward-sloping trendline from the August 8 low of $26.45 will act as key support for the Silver price around $30.00. While, the February 14 high of $33.40 will be the key barrier.

Silver daily chart