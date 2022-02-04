Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD steady around $22.40 despite rising US T-bond yields post-NFP

- Nonfarm Payrolls came better than foreseen by analysts, despite being talked down by the White House.
- Silver edges higher 0.18%, following the US Dollar footsteps.
- XAG/USD failure to reclaim an upslope trendline exerts downward pressure on the white metal.
Silver (XAG/USD) trims Thursday’s losses as the North American session progresses. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $22.43, advances 0.18%. The market sentiment is mixed, with European bourses trading in the red meanwhile, US stock indices are in the green post-US employment report.
In the meantime, the US 10-year T-bond yield, which correlates negatively with silver, advances ten basis points, up to 1.932%, underpins the greenback. The US Dollar Index, a measurement of the buck’s value against a basket of six rivals, edges up 0.18%, sitting above 95.59.
Nonfarm Payrolls rose above 450K, smashing expectations
Before Wall Street opened, the US Nonfarm Payrolls for January came at 467K more than the 150K, as the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed on Friday. During the week, White House economic advisers and Philadelphia’s Fed President Harker down talked about January’s employment report, which was expected worse than estimates, per the impact of the
Dissecting the NFP report, Average Hourly earnings rose by 5.7%, exerting further pressure on the Fed, as higher wages equals elevated inflation. Furthermore, the Unemployment Rate touched 4.0%, a tenth higher than the 3.9% estimated.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
On Friday’s overnight session for North American traders, XAG/USD seesawed around the $22.40-64, $0.24 range. However, volatility picked up once American traders got to their desks and the US employment report hit the wires. The XAG/USD knee-jerk reaction sent silver towards February 3 daily low around $22.00, followed by a jump, towards $22.50, near the close of Thursday.
That said, XAG/USD is downward biased. Failure to reclaim above an upslope trendline previous support-turned-resistance exerts downward pressure on the non-yielding metal. XAG/USD’s first support would be January 28 daily low at $22.18. A breach of it would expose the January 7 low at $21.94, followed by December 15 cycle low at $21.42.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|22.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.14
|Daily SMA50
|22.81
|Daily SMA100
|23.18
|Daily SMA200
|24.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.66
|Previous Daily Low
|22.01
|Previous Weekly High
|24.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.15
|Previous Monthly High
|24.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|21.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|23.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|23.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls down on upbeat US employment data
EUR/USD trimmed intraday gains, currently trading sub-1.1450 amid picking up dollar's demand post-NFP. US January data painted a much stronger job sector than anticipated. ECB-related gains are likely to be whipped off.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3500 with renewed dollar's strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3500. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released an upbeat January Nonfarm Payrolls reports, fueling the greenback.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap.
NFP Quick Analysis: America overcomes Omicron, more fuel for the Fed and the dollar Premium
The US economy is on fire – there is no other way to interpret the Nonfarm Payrolls report for January 2022. The economy gained 467,000 jobs, roughly triple the early expectations – and on top of a revision worth more than 300K for December.