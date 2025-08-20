Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD slides to near $37 ahead of FOMC minutes, Jackson Hole Symposium

Silver price declines to near $37.00 amid speculation that Fed’s Powell would support keeping interest rates steady at JH Symposium.

Investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates in the September meeting.

Silver price trades inside the Descending Triangle formation on a daily timeframe.

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades 0.6% lower to near $37.00 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The white metal faces selling pressure as investors expect Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell to reiterate a restrictive monetary policy guidance in his speech at the Jackson Hole (JH) Symposium on Friday.

In the July policy meeting, Jerome Powell guided a “wait and see” approach amid a lack of clarity over the likely consequences of tariffs on inflation and the economy.

"Given the relatively high bar for Powell to meet, there’s a bit of risk being baked into the markets that he leans to the hawkish side and the proverbial rug gets pulled from beneath investors," analysts at Capital.com said, Reuters reported.

The maintenance of a restrictive monetary policy stance by the Fed bodes poorly for non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

Meanwhile, traders see an almost 85% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates in the September meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

In Wednesday’s session, investors will focus on Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the July meeting, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. In the July meeting, the Fed left interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price slumps to near $37.00 on Wednesday. The white metal demonstrates a sharp contraction in volatility due to the Descending Triangle formation on a daily timeframe. The horizontal support of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted from the July 7 low around $36.16, while the downward-sloping border is placed from the July 23 high near $39.53.

The asset slides below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $37.77, suggesting that the near-term trend has become uncertain.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating indecisiveness among market participants.

Looking down, the June 24 low of $35.28 will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the July 23 high near $39.53 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.

Silver daily chart



