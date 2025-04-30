Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD slides below $33.00; 200-period EMA on H4 holds the key for bulls

Silver attracts some intraday sellers and turns lower for the second straight day.

The setup seems tilted in favor of bears and supports prospects for further losses.

A sustained strength beyond the $33.70 hurdle would negate the negative bias.

Silver (XAG/USD) struggles to capitalize on a modest Asian session uptick and slides back below the $33.00 mark, hitting a fresh daily low in the last hour.

From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD has been showing resilience below the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart, which is currently pegged near the $32.60 region. The said area should act as a key pivotal point. Given that oscillators on the daily chart have been losing traction and are holding in negative territory on the 4-hour chart, a convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders.

The XAG/USD might then accelerate the slide towards the next relevant support near the $32.10-$32.00 region. Some follow-through selling will suggest that the recent recovery from the $28.00 mark, or the year-to-date low, has run out of steam and pave the way for deeper losses. The subsequent fall could drag the white metal to the $31.70 intermediate support en route to the $31.55-$31.50 region and eventually to sub-$31.00 levels, or the 200-day SMA.

On the flip side, any positive move beyond the $33.20 immediate hurdle could attract some sellers near the $31.55 region and remain capped near the $33.70 barrier. A sustained strength beyond the latter should allow the XAG/USD to reclaim the $34.00 mark and climb to the $34.30 resistance. The white metal might then test the $34.55-$34.60 resistance, or the highest level since October 2024 touched last month, before aiming to conquer the $35.00 psychological mark.

Silver 4-hour chart