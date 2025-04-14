Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD slides below $32.00; downside potential seems limited

- Silver kicks off the new week on a weaker note and snaps a three-day winning streak.
- The technical setup supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buyers near $31.30.
- Bulls might wait for a move beyond the 200-period SMA on 4H before placing fresh bets.
Silver (XAG/USD) attracts some sellers at the start of a new week and slides back below the $32.00 round-figure mark during the Asian session on Monday. The white metal, for now, seems to have snapped a three-day winning streak to over a one-week high touched on Friday, though the technical setup supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels.
Last week's breakout beyond the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent slump from the March swing high to a fresh year-to-date low touched last week was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders. The subsequent move high, however, struggles to find acceptance above the 61.8% Fibo. level. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm the positive outlook and warrant some caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, currently pegged around the $32.55-$32.60 region, before placing fresh bullish bets. The XAG/USD might then aim to reclaim the $33.00 mark and climb further to the 78.6% Fibo. level, around the $33.20 area, en route to the $33.50-$33.55 horizontal barrier and the $34.00 neighborhood, or March swing high.
On the flip side, any further pullback is likely to find decent support and remain cushioned near the $31.35-$31.30 region, or the 50% Fibo. level. A convincing break below, however, might prompt some technical selling and drag the XAG/USD further below the $31.00 round-figure mark, towards the $30.55 area, or the 38.2% Fibo. level. The downward trajectory could extend towards the $30.00 psychological mark en route to the $29.55 region (23.6% Fibo.).
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1400 on weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD consolidates its recovery gains below 1.1400 in early Europe on Monday. Upbeat risk sentiment on Trump's tairff concession news fails to lift the US Dollar, supporting the pair. US-China trade headlines will continue to dominate ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3100 as USD sellers refuse to give up
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and regains the 1.3100 mark in the European morning on Monday. The sustained US Dollar weakness suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair remains to the upside. US-China trade updates remain in focus.
Gold price eases from record high amid positive risk tone; bullish bias remains
Gold price refreshes record high as US-China trade war underpins safe-haven demand. A positive risk tone caps gains for the precious metal amid a slightly overbought daily RSI. US recession fears, Fed rate cut bets, and a bearish USD should support the XAU/USD pair.
TRUMP token leads $906 million in unlocks this week with over $330 million release
According to Tokenomist, 15 altcoins will unlock more than $5 million each in the next 7 days. Wu Blockchain data shows that the total unlocked value exceeds $906 million, of which the TRUMP token will unlock more than $330 million.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.