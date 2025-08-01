Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD seems vulnerable; ascending channel breakdown in play

- Silver remains depressed near a multi-week trough touched the previous day.
- The recent breakdown below an ascending channel favors the XAG/USD bears.
- Any attempted recovery is likely to face stiff resistance near the $37.00 mark.
Silver (XAG/USD) struggles to capitalize on the overnight modest rebound from the $36.20 area, or a nearly four-week low, and trades with a negative bias during the Asian session on Friday. The white metal currently trades around he $36.65-36.60 region, down 0.15% for the day, though it lacks follow-through selling as traders opt to wait for the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
From a technical perspective, this week's breakdown below a nearly two-month-old ascending channel support, which coincided with the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, was seen as a key trigger for the XAG/USD bears. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the commodity is to the downside.
However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart is already flashing oversold conditions and makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest recovery before positioning for any further depreciating move. Nevertheless, the XAG/USD seems vulnerable to weaken further below the multi-week low, around the $36.20 region, and the $36.00 mark, towards the $35.50 support zone.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt is likely to confront a stiff barrier ahead of the $37.00 round figure. A sustained strength above, however, might trigger a short-covering rally, though it runs the risk of fizzling out near the $37.55-$37.60 confluence support breakpoint. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which, if cleared, will negate the negative bias and shift the bias in favor of the XAG/USD bulls.
Silver 4-hour chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays pressured below 0.6450 after dismal China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD stays pressured below 0.6450, near monthly lows, following the unexpected contraction in the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI data for July and softer Q2 Australian PPI inflation report. Further, the relentless US Dollar demand keeps the bearish undertone intact around the pair ahead of the US NFP data.
USD/JPY eases from five-month highs near 151.00 as focus shifts to US NFP
USD/JPY retreats from five-month highs near 151.00 in the Asian session on Friday. However, the BoJ's unwillingness to pre-commit to rate hikes keeps the Japanese Yen undermined. Meanwhile, the recent US Dollar rally, bolstered by the slightly more hawkish-than-expected Fed, acts as a tailwind for the pair ahead of the NFP release.
Gold focusses on US Nonfarm Payrolls and weekly close
Gold price looks vulnerable below $3,300, on track for another weekly loss on Friday. The US Dollar flirts with two-month highs as fresh US tariffs rattle markets. Gold price holds 100-day SMA support at $3,270, but not for long as technicals stay bearish.
Bears set sight on $112K Bitcoin, $3,500 Ethereum, $2.78 Ripple
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple price action are showing signs of weakness as bears gain control of the momentum. BTC and ETH close below their key support levels, while XRP hovers around a critical level, all hinting at potential downside moves in the near term.
US – Fed review: FOMC divided over tariff risks
The FOMC remains divided over the best course of action amid tariff uncertainty. The key question is whether the tariffs pose a larger downside risk to labour markets or an upside risk to inflation?
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.