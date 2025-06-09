Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises above $36.00 on economic uncertainty, industrial demand

Silver price gains momentum to near $36.00 in Monday’s early early Monday

Investors look to broaden their exposure to safe-haven assets beyond gold, supporting the Silver price.

The stronger US May employment report might lift the USD and cap the white metal’s upside.

The Silver (XAG/USD) price trades in positive territory around $36.00 during the Asian session on Monday. The white metal edges higher despite the stronger-than-expected US employment data for May. Later on Monday, investors will closely watch the developments surrounding US-China trade talks.

Geopolitical and economic uncertainty could provide some support to the Silver price as investors seek more holdings in safe-haven assets. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to speak with Chinese officials about trade talks.

Furthermore, industrial demand for applications such as solar panels contributes to the Silver’s upside. The Silver Institute estimated the metal’s supply was 15% below demand in 2024 and is projected to see another deficit in 2025.

On the other hand, the upbeat US May employment report gave the US Federal Reserve (Fed) a way to caution ahead of US-China trade talks, which are set to take place in London later in the day. This, in turn, might boost the Greenback and weigh on the USD-denominated commodities price. Federal Fund Futures pointed to a larger possibility that the Fed may keep its benchmark interest rate steady until the September monetary policy meetings.

(This story was corrected on June 9 at 06:55 GMT, to say in the third paragraph that industrial demand for applications such as solar panels contributes to the Silver’s upside, not the USD’s upside.)