Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rises above $36.00 on economic uncertainty, industrial demand

- Silver price gains momentum to near $36.00 in Monday’s early early Monday
- Investors look to broaden their exposure to safe-haven assets beyond gold, supporting the Silver price.
- The stronger US May employment report might lift the USD and cap the white metal’s upside.
The Silver (XAG/USD) price trades in positive territory around $36.00 during the Asian session on Monday. The white metal edges higher despite the stronger-than-expected US employment data for May. Later on Monday, investors will closely watch the developments surrounding US-China trade talks.
Geopolitical and economic uncertainty could provide some support to the Silver price as investors seek more holdings in safe-haven assets. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to speak with Chinese officials about trade talks.
Furthermore, industrial demand for applications such as solar panels contributes to the Silver’s upside. The Silver Institute estimated the metal’s supply was 15% below demand in 2024 and is projected to see another deficit in 2025.
On the other hand, the upbeat US May employment report gave the US Federal Reserve (Fed) a way to caution ahead of US-China trade talks, which are set to take place in London later in the day. This, in turn, might boost the Greenback and weigh on the USD-denominated commodities price. Federal Fund Futures pointed to a larger possibility that the Fed may keep its benchmark interest rate steady until the September monetary policy meetings.
(This story was corrected on June 9 at 06:55 GMT, to say in the third paragraph that industrial demand for applications such as solar panels contributes to the Silver’s upside, not the USD’s upside.)
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
