Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD retreats toward 117.50 after hitting record highs

Silver price (XAG/USD) continues its winning streak that began on January 22, trading around $117.70 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Thursday. Silver price surged to a fresh record high of $119.42 earlier, supported by persistent safe-haven demand amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The grey metal has climbed more than 65% so far this month.

Investor appetite for precious metals, including Silver remained strong despite a rebound in the US Dollar (USD), highlighting robust hedging demand against currency risks. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reiterated the US commitment to a strong dollar policy, while the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged at its January meeting, citing still-elevated inflation and resilient economic growth.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said job gains have cooled and the unemployment rate is stabilising, adding that the Fed is “well positioned” to assess data meeting by meeting and is not on a preset path for future rate decisions.

Safe-haven demand for precious metals, including Silver, strengthened against the backdrop of global trade frictions. Renewed protectionist rhetoric ahead of the US election has heightened concerns over tariffs, supply-chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures. Market sentiment was further dampened by fears of a potential US government shutdown, which could delay key economic data releases.

Geopolitical risks remained elevated amid escalating Middle East tensions. US President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to return to negotiations over its nuclear programme, warning that any future US attack would be far more severe. Tehran responded by threatening retaliation against the US, Israel, and their allies, per Reuters.

At the same time, solid industrial demand from renewable energy and electronics sectors continued to tighten supply, reinforcing Silver’s upward momentum. Prices have also been supported by investors seeking cheaper alternatives to Gold, alongside supply constraints and momentum-driven buying.