The NZD/USD pair trades in positive territory near 0.6055 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) edges higher against the Greenback amid encouraging New Zealand’s Trade Balance data. Traders will keep an eye on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims report, which will be released later on Thursday.

New Zealand posted a trade surplus of NZ$52 million MoM in December 2025, compared to a deficit of NZ$163 million in November. This figure came in better than the forecasted surplus of NZ$30 million. Exports rose to NZ$7.65 billion versus NZ$6.99 billion, while Imports climbed to NZ$7.60 billion, compared to NZ$7.15 billion in the previous reading. A stronger trade position could provide some support to the Kiwi against the US Dollar (USD) in the near term.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) voted 10-2 on Wednesday to hold the benchmark federal funds rate in a range of 3.5%-3.75%. Governors Christopher Waller and Stephen Miran dissented in favor of a 25-basis-point (bps) reduction.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the outlook for economic activity has improved and the central bank will assess incoming economic data before deciding on future interest rate reductions. “Monetary policy is not on a preset course, and we will make our decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis,” Powell said. The hawkish hold from the Fed reduced the odds of a rate cut at the next meeting, which could lift the USD and create a headwind for the pair.