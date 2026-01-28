Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD remains above $115.00 due to safe-haven demand

Silver price (XAG/USD) continues its winning streak for the fifth consecutive session, trading around $115.10 per troy ounce during the early European hours on Wednesday. Safe-haven silver rises toward its January 26 record high of $117.74 as investors shifted into defensive assets.

Precious metals, including Silver attract investors following President Donald Trump’s remarks that he is unconcerned about the USD’s recent slide, strengthened expectations that the administration is comfortable with a weaker greenback to boost export competitiveness.

Ongoing policy uncertainty in Washington, including tariff threats and challenges to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence, along with the “Sell America” narrative, continues to dominate sentiment, further supporting gains in precious metals.

The Federal Reserve is expected to leave rates steady at 3.50%–3.75% after its two-day meeting on Wednesday, following three straight cuts in 2025. Attention will turn to the post-meeting press conference for signals on the policy path ahead.

Citi Commodities Research global head Maximillian J. Layton said that Silver is poised to extend its outperformance after breaking above $100.00 per troy ounce. Layton said bullish drivers, including elevated geopolitical risks and renewed concerns over Federal Reserve independence, are likely to persist in the near term. Citi has raised its three-month Silver price forecast to $150.00 from $100.00 previously, per Dow Jones Newswires.

In China, a pure-play Silver fund halted trading after a surge in demand drove its premium far above the value of its underlying assets. Silver has attracted strong retail interest as prices continue to rally, prompting manufacturers to shift production from jewelry toward one-kilogram Silver bars.