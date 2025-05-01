Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD recovers initial losses despite US Dollar showing strength

Silver price bounces back to near $32.50 despite the sheer strength in the US Dollar.

The USD gains after the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for April.

The White House has expressed confidence that it will close trade deals with some trading partners in the coming weeks.

Silver price (XAG/USD) recovers a majority of its early losses and returns to near $32.50 during North American trading hours on Thursday. The white metal gained ground after posting a fresh over two-week low around $31.66, earlier in the day, even though the US Dollar (USD) has extended its two-day recovery.

US Dollar PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.37% 0.25% 1.54% 0.23% 0.21% 0.35% 0.72% EUR -0.37% -0.12% 1.13% -0.17% -0.14% -0.02% 0.33% GBP -0.25% 0.12% 1.26% -0.02% -0.03% 0.10% 0.46% JPY -1.54% -1.13% -1.26% -1.30% -1.29% -1.22% -0.87% CAD -0.23% 0.17% 0.02% 1.30% 0.00% 0.12% 0.48% AUD -0.21% 0.14% 0.03% 1.29% -0.00% 0.12% 0.50% NZD -0.35% 0.02% -0.10% 1.22% -0.12% -0.12% 0.36% CHF -0.72% -0.33% -0.46% 0.87% -0.48% -0.50% -0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Technically, a higher US Dollar makes the Silver price an expensive bet for investors.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps above 100.00. The USD strengthens even though the United States (US) ISM Manufacturing PMI data for April has shown that activities declined at a faster pace. The Manufacturing PMI is down at 48.7 from 49.0 in March but higher than estimates of 48.0.

Meanwhile, ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid, which gauges change in input cost, expanded at a faster pace to 69.8 from 69.4, but missed estimates of 70.3. Accelerating input costs are expected to feed consumer inflation. Such a scenario will limit the Federal Reserve (Fed) from reducing interest rates, which bodes poorly for non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

Earlier in the day, the Silver price fell sharply as investors expected that fears of additional tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump have peaked as Washington is close to announcing a bilateral trades with number of its trading partners soon.

“Initial trade deals are to be announced in weeks, not months,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said at Fox News, Reuters reported.

However, trade uncertainty between the US and China will keep the downside in the Silver price limited.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price struggles to revisit an over three-week high around $33.70. The near-term outlook of the white metal has become uncertain as it falls below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $32.65.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls below 50.00 after failing to break above 60.00, indicating that investors are not bullish anymore.

Looking up, the March 28 high of $34.60 will act as key resistance for the metal. On the downside, the April 11 low of $30.90 will be the key support zone.

Silver daily chart