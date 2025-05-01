Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD recovers initial losses despite US Dollar showing strength

- Silver price bounces back to near $32.50 despite the sheer strength in the US Dollar.
- The USD gains after the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for April.
- The White House has expressed confidence that it will close trade deals with some trading partners in the coming weeks.
Silver price (XAG/USD) recovers a majority of its early losses and returns to near $32.50 during North American trading hours on Thursday. The white metal gained ground after posting a fresh over two-week low around $31.66, earlier in the day, even though the US Dollar (USD) has extended its two-day recovery.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.37%
|0.25%
|1.54%
|0.23%
|0.21%
|0.35%
|0.72%
|EUR
|-0.37%
|-0.12%
|1.13%
|-0.17%
|-0.14%
|-0.02%
|0.33%
|GBP
|-0.25%
|0.12%
|1.26%
|-0.02%
|-0.03%
|0.10%
|0.46%
|JPY
|-1.54%
|-1.13%
|-1.26%
|-1.30%
|-1.29%
|-1.22%
|-0.87%
|CAD
|-0.23%
|0.17%
|0.02%
|1.30%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|0.48%
|AUD
|-0.21%
|0.14%
|0.03%
|1.29%
|-0.00%
|0.12%
|0.50%
|NZD
|-0.35%
|0.02%
|-0.10%
|1.22%
|-0.12%
|-0.12%
|0.36%
|CHF
|-0.72%
|-0.33%
|-0.46%
|0.87%
|-0.48%
|-0.50%
|-0.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Technically, a higher US Dollar makes the Silver price an expensive bet for investors.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, jumps above 100.00. The USD strengthens even though the United States (US) ISM Manufacturing PMI data for April has shown that activities declined at a faster pace. The Manufacturing PMI is down at 48.7 from 49.0 in March but higher than estimates of 48.0.
Meanwhile, ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid, which gauges change in input cost, expanded at a faster pace to 69.8 from 69.4, but missed estimates of 70.3. Accelerating input costs are expected to feed consumer inflation. Such a scenario will limit the Federal Reserve (Fed) from reducing interest rates, which bodes poorly for non-yielding assets, such as Silver.
Earlier in the day, the Silver price fell sharply as investors expected that fears of additional tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump have peaked as Washington is close to announcing a bilateral trades with number of its trading partners soon.
“Initial trade deals are to be announced in weeks, not months,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said at Fox News, Reuters reported.
However, trade uncertainty between the US and China will keep the downside in the Silver price limited.
Silver technical analysis
Silver price struggles to revisit an over three-week high around $33.70. The near-term outlook of the white metal has become uncertain as it falls below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around $32.65.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls below 50.00 after failing to break above 60.00, indicating that investors are not bullish anymore.
Looking up, the March 28 high of $34.60 will act as key resistance for the metal. On the downside, the April 11 low of $30.90 will be the key support zone.
Silver daily chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6380 early on Friday
The US Dollar surged on Thursday, backed by de-escalating trade tensions. AUD/USD lost the 0.6400 mark and comfortably trades near the lower end of its latest range. Australian Q1 PPI and Retail Sales coming up next.
EUR/USD settles near fresh weekly lows
The EUR/USD pair extended its retracement to 1.1265, a fresh weekly low. The pair maintains the bearish bias amid resurgent US Dollar demand in a more optimistic market environment.
Gold bounced modestly after flirting with $3,200
XAU/USD traded as low as $3,201.88 as investors stayed away from the safe-haven metal. The US Dollar benefited from fresh hopes on tariffs deals. Mixed US data failed to impress investors ahead of the NFP report.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC reaches $96,000 after slight pullback following US GDP contraction
Bitcoin (BTC) price is breaking above its key resistance level, trading above $96,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, following a mild pullback the previous day.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.