- Silver price is erasing Thursday’s losses up by almost 2% on Friday.
- September’s US economic data justifies the Fed’s 75 bps rate hike.
- The US Consumer Sentiment improved, showing US citizens resilience despite a worsening economic outlook.
The silver price climbed as the Wall Street close looms, gaining 1.85% during the day, caused by a soft US dollar, while US Treasury yields stalled. Positive US economic data relieve investors’ worries about the Federal Reserve hiking 100 bps instead of 75 in the next week’s meeting, while a risk-off impulse keeps global equities in the red. At the time of writing, the XAG/USD is trading at $19.54, back above the $19.00 mark.
XAG/USD climbs due to US T-bond yields unchanged, and a soft US dollar
Earlier, US economic data revealed that US Consumer Sentiment continued improving, despite increasing fears that the US central bank tightening would spark a US recession. The reading ticked to 59.5, lower than estimates but above the prior month’s reading of 58.6.
“After the marked improvement in sentiment in August, consumers showed signs of uncertainty over the trajectory of the economy.” Inflation expectations in the same report for 1-year dropped to 4.6% vs. 4,8% in August,” Joanne Hsu, director of the UoM Survey, said.
Meanwhile, the greenback is fluctuating during the session, about to finish unchanged. The US Dollar Index is down 0.02%, at 109.718, while the US 10-year benchmark note rate is at 3.449%, almost flat.
These previously mentioned factors bolstered appetite for the non-yielding metal, gaining traction, and extending its weekly gains to 3.86%.
Aside from this, US data reported during the current month is giving the green light to Fed officials to raise rates by ¾ of a percent to the 3-3.25% range. Even though there has been speculation that the Fed might go 100 bps, analysts at Societe Generale think otherwise.
“The FOMC meets on the 21 September, and we expect a third 75-bp rate hike. There has been some talk of 100bp, but Fed officials pushed back on that option earlier and we do not expect them to take it now. Longer term, the extension of the SEP through 2025 offers much more insight into their business cycle views,” analysts at Societe Generale wrote.
Silver (XAG/USD) Key Technical Levels
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.54
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|2.09
|Today daily open
|19.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.77
|Daily SMA50
|19.25
|Daily SMA100
|20.37
|Daily SMA200
|22.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.67
|Previous Daily Low
|19.11
|Previous Weekly High
|18.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.85
|Previous Monthly High
|20.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.94
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1400 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD managed to stage a rebound from the multi-decade low it touched at 1.1350 earlier in the day and rose above 1.1400. The renewed dollar weakness following the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey fuels the pair's recovery ahead of the weekend.
EUR/USD extends rebound beyond parity
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above parity during the American trading hours on Friday. The greenback stays on the backfoot amid week-end flows and the soft inflation components of the UoM survey, allowing the pair to push higher.
Gold rises toward $1,680 as US yields edge lower
Gold gained traction and turned positive on the day above $1,670 in the American session on Friday. The UOM's Consumer Sentiment Survey showed declines in one-year and five-year inflation expectations, causing US yields to push lower and lifting XAU/USD.
Cardano price eyes a retest of $0.435 as ADA bears take control
Cardano price continues to shed gains after a sweep of the $0.505 resistance level. Continued selling pressure could see ADA drop to the $0.435 support level.
FedEx guidance withdrawal affects UPS, Amazon
FedEx (FDX) stole the headlines on Thursday with its poor quarterly earnings release. What seeped into the sell-off of similar stocks though was the parcel delivery company's withdrawing of full-year guidance.