- Silver reverses an Asian session dip to the 200-SMA pivotal support on H4.
- The mixed technical setup warrants caution before placing directional bets.
- A move beyond $38.20-$38.25 should pave the way for additional gains.
Silver (XAG/USD) attracts some dip-buyers near the $37.80 region during the Asian session on Monday. The white metal climbs back above the $38.00 mark, hitting a fresh daily peak in the last hour.
From a technical perspective, the XAG/USD once again finds decent support near the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA). This level should act as a key pivotal point. A convincing break below it will be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and could pave the way for deeper losses.
The subsequent fall could drag the XAG/USD to the next relevant support near mid-$37.00s en route to the $37.00 neighborhood. Some follow-through selling would expose the monthly swing low, around the $36.20 region, before the white metal weakens further below the $36.00 mark.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding with a slight positive move. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets around the XAG/USD. That said, any further move up is likely to confront a stiff barrier near the $38.20-$38.25 region.
A sustained strength beyond the latter, however, might shift the bias in favor of bulls and lift the XAG/USD to the $38.50-$38.55 intermediate hurdle en route to the multi-week top, around the $38.75 zone. The momentum could extend further towards reclaiming the $39.00 mark.
Silver 4-hour chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gathers strength above 0.6500 as Fed rate cut bets remain intact
The AUD/USD pair gains ground around 0.6510 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar remains weak against the Australian Dollar as US economic data keep the case for a September Federal Reserve interest rate cut intact. Investors will keep an eye on the preliminary reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index data, which is due later on Thursday.
USD/JPY edges higher as receding safe-haven demand undermines JPY
USD/JPY starts the week positively, as hopes for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war reduce demand for safe-haven assets like the Japanese Yen. Moreover, a modest US Dollar rise supports the currency pair amidst speculation of a BoJ rate hike. The upward movement appears limited as traders await the FOMC meeting minutes and the Jackson Hole Symposium later in the week.
Gold holds below $3,350 ahead of US-Ukraine talks
Gold price attracts some sellers to around $3,330 during the early Asian session on Monday. The precious metal edges lower after unexpectedly strong US Producer Price Index data. Investors will closely monitor a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later on Monday for further developments.
Week ahead: Jackson Hole eyed for Fed pivot; flash PMIs, UK CPI and RBNZ also in focus
Fed minutes and Powell’s Jackson Hole address may set stage for rate cut. Flash August PMIs and RBNZ decision also on investors’ radar. CPI data out of Canada, Japan and UK to be watched for rate clues.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.