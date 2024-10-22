Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD rallies amid uncertainty over economic and geopolitical outlook

Silver price soars to near $34.50 due to growing uncertainty over US elections and escalating Middle East tensions.

PBoC’s larger-than-expected interest rate cut has improved Silver’s demand as a metal.

The US Dollar refreshes an 11-week high on expectations of moderate interest rate cuts from the Fed.

Silver price (XAG/USD) surges to near $34.50 in Tuesday’s North American session, the highest level seen in over 12 years. The white metal strengthened after Israel launched missiles at Hezbollah’s financial institutions situated in the southern Lebanese cities of Tyre and Nabatiyeh. Escalating tensions in the Middle East region has improved Silver’s appeal as a safe haven.

In the United States (US) economy, growing uncertainty over presidential elections, which are just two weeks away has also strengthened the Silver price appeal. Latest national polls have shown that competition between former US President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris is very stiff. Market experts worry that Trump’s victory could undermine the currencies of the US’s trading partners. Trump promised to raise tariffs and lower taxes if he wins elections.

The demand outlook of the Silver as metal has improved after the People’s Bank of China’s policy announcement on Monday in which the central bank reduced one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) by larger-than-expected size of 25 basis points (bps). Silver as a metal has applications in various industries such as Electric Vehicles (EV), wires and cables, and mining etc. The PBoC cuts its key borrowing rates with an outsize margin to boost households’ consumption and spending on infrastructure and to revive the housing sector.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) posts a fresh 11-week high as investors expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to reduce interest rates gradually. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, climbs above 104.00.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price strengthens after a breakout above the horizontal resistance plotted from May 21 high of $32.50 on a daily timeframe. Upward-sloping 20- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) near $30.70 and $31.70, respectively, signals more upside ahead.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates above 60.00, points to an active bullish momentum.

Silver daily chart