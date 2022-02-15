Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plunges from $24.00 to $23.30s amid a risk-on market

- The white metal drops sharply 2% on increasing market mood sentiment.
- Eastern Europe tensions diminished as Russia withdrew “some” troops as negotiations continued.
- XAG/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral biased, but the path of least resistance is downwards.
Silver (XAG/USD) follows gold’s footsteps during the North American session, plunging from a ten-month-old downslope resistance trendline towards the 100-day moving average (DMA), which lies at $23.20. At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading at $23.38.
Geopolitical tensions abate between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO
On Tuesday, tensions between Russia/Ukraine appeared to abate after German chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin told reporters that talks with Scholz were businesslike.
The meeting happened after last Friday’s announcement by the US press that according to US officials, Russias invasion of Ukraine was “imminent.” At the same time, the Kremlin denied those accusations. In fact, earlier news crossing the wires said that “some” Russian troops were returning home.
European and US equities took that as a positive development in the region, as all of the indices trade in the green. In the meantime, the US 10-year T-note yield rises four basis points sit at 2.035%., weighing on Silver’s non-yielding status.
Putting geopolitical matters aside, factors like the Federal Reserve tightening keep the non-yielding metal under selling pressure. On Monday, St. Louis President James Bullard reiterated his view that the US central bank would need to hike 100 bps by the July meeting. Also, he emphasized that the balance sheet reduction could begin in Q2 and wants discussions to get underway.
As of Tuesday, the FEDWATCh Tool has a 100% chance of a 25 bps rate hike, while a 57.9% chance of a 50 bps. The next Federal Reserve meeting would be in March but following the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) of February, which could give clues regarding the possible outcome of the reunion.
Prices paid by producers in the US are 0.6% y/y higher than estimated
Meanwhile, the Department of Labor reported the Producer Price Index (PPI) for January, which came unchanged in line with the previous month, increasing by 9.7% y/y, higher than the 9,1% estimated. The so-called Core PPI rose to 8.3% y/y, two tenths lower than December’s but higher than 7.9% foreseen.
XAG/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
XAG/USD dropped $1.00 during the overnight session, on fundamental news, but also a ten-month-old downslope trendline around $23.65-70 area exacerbated the downward move that stalled near the $23.00 figure.
That said, XAG/USD is neutral biased. However, the path of least resistance is downwards, and its first support would be the 100-DMA at $23.24. Breach of the latter would expose the confluence of the figure and the 50-DMA at $23.00. Once that area gives way for USD buyers, the next challenge would be the February 3 daily low at $22.00.
XAG/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.01
|Today daily open
|23.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.28
|Daily SMA50
|22.9
|Daily SMA100
|23.23
|Daily SMA200
|24.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.94
|Previous Daily Low
|23.52
|Previous Weekly High
|23.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.49
|Previous Monthly High
|24.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|21.96
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|23.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|23.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|24.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable at around 1.1350 as investors await Fed news
The EUR/USD pair bounced with the better market mood, although gains were partially offset by stronger US government bond yields providing support to the greenback. US Retail Sales and FOMC Meeting Minutes coming up next.
GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum, holds above 1.3500
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3570 and erased a portion of its daily gains. Although the dollar stays on the back foot after the January Producer Price Index (PPI) data, the pair stays relatively quiet near 1.3550. Investors stay focused on headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Gold's corrective decline may continue once below 1,841.40
Easing tensions in the Ukrainian border weighed on safe-haven assets, gold got smashed. The better market mood persists despite the latest comments from Putin. XAU is in a corrective decline and could turn bearish on a break below a Fibonacci support level.
Crypto forms higher lows, begin new bull market
Bitcoin price sees bulls swallow up the entire trading range of the past eight days. Ethereum price hits $3,000 and extends the intraday bull rally above $3,100. XRP price prepares for launch to hit $1.00.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.