Silver price forecast: XAG/USD plunges 10% as US Dollar strengthens

Silver (XAG/USD) extends losses on Tuesday, falling nearly 10% as a stronger US Dollar (USD) and rising US Treasury yields temper demand for safe-haven assets despite fragile market sentiment linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

At the time of writing, XAG/USD is trading around $80.68, hovering near its lowest level in over a week.

The pullback suggests markets are weighing escalating Middle East tensions against their potential economic consequences. Disruptions to Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz have added a geopolitical risk premium to crude prices.

Higher Oil prices could fuel global inflation pressures and potentially complicate the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy easing path. Higher interest rates typically reduce the appeal of precious metals, which tend to perform better in lower-rate environments.

From a technical perspective, the near-term outlook for XAG/USD has turned decisively bearish following a sharp reversal from Monday’s peak near $96.50.

The 4-hour chart shows the metal trading near the lower boundary of a rising wedge pattern, increasing the risk of a downside breakout.

Momentum indicators reinforce the negative bias. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped toward the 30 level, approaching oversold territory and reflecting strong selling pressure.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains below the signal line in negative territory, with the histogram widening to the downside.

On the downside, a decisive break below the wedge support could intensify selling pressure, exposing the next support near $72.32, corresponding to the February 18 low. A deeper decline could then target the $64.08 region, marked by the February swing low.

On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at the 100-period SMA near $83.20, followed by the 200-period SMA around $88.80. A sustained move above the 200-period SMA would be needed to restore bullish momentum and signal a potential resumption of the broader uptrend.