Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD moves below $31.50 despite a persistent bullish bias

- Silver price could regain its ground as the daily chart analysis suggests a persistent bullish bias.
- The pair may appreciate toward its primary resistance around its two-month high of $32.28.
- The immediate support appears at a nine-day EMA of $30.82, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary.
Silver price (XAG/USD) halts its three-day winning streak, trading around $31.30 per troy ounce during Asian hours on Friday. A daily chart analysis suggests a persistent bullish bias for the precious metal, as its price continues to rise within an ascending channel pattern.
The XAG/USD pair trades above both the nine-day and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), suggesting that short-term momentum is strong. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 level, reinforcing the active bullish sentiment.
On the upside, the Silver price could find its initial resistance around its two-month high of $32.28, last achieved on December 9. A break above this level would support the XAG/USD pair to test the upper boundary of the ascending channel at $32.60.
Immediate support is located at a nine-day EMA of $30.82, followed closely by a 14-day EMA of $30.66 which is aligned with the ascending channel’s lower boundary. A break below this crucial support zone would cause the emergence of the bearish bias and put pressure on the XAG/USD pair to navigate the region around its four-month low of $28.74, recorded on December 19.
XAG/USD: Daily Chart
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pops to daily tops past 1.0400
Another tariffs headline continues to weigh on the US Dollar and motivates EUR/USD to reverse the early drop and advance to daily highs north of 1.0400 the fihure on Friday.
GBP/USD turns positive near 1.2470 on further USD selling
GBP/USD now regains fresh upside traction and climbs to daily highs near the 1.2470 zone on the back of the pick-up in the selling pressure around the Greenback.
Gold keeps the trade around all-time peaks near $2,820
Gold continues its record-breaking rally, surging to an all-time high of around $2,820 per troy ounce on Friday. The metal's ascent is fueled by strong safe-haven demand as investors brace for heightened uncertainty surrounding President Trump's tariff policies.
Altcoins LINK, AVAX and LTC Price Prediction: Double-digit gains ahead
Altcoins Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) prices found support around key levels earlier this week. Their technical outlook shows a bullish picture and hints at double-digit gains ahead.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls and BoE decision in the spotlight
Dollar continues to be driven by tariff headlines. Nonfarm Payrolls to reshape Fed expectations. BoE to cut by 25bps; focus to fall on forward guidance. Canadian jobs report key for BoC’s next move.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.