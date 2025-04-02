Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD jumps to near $34 as Trump’s tariff plan improves safe-haven demand

Silver price climbs to near $34.00 ahead of Trump’s tariff announcement.

Trump’s reciprocal tariffs will be unfavorable for the global economy, including the US.

Investors also await the US ADP Employment Change data for March.

Silver price (XAG/USD) advances to near $34.00 during European trading hours on Wednesday. The white metal moves higher as investors rush to safe-haven assets amid caution ahead of the announcement of reciprocal tariffs by United States (US) President Donald Trump at 20:00 GMT.

US President Trump is poised to announce hefty tariffs on his trading partners in an attempt to fix what he calls unfair trade participants to make “America wealthy again”. According to the Washington Post, the White House aides have drafted a proposal to impose tariffs of around 20% on most imports to the US.

Theoretically, the appeal of the US Dollar (US) should have increased in an uncertain economic environment, but it is struggling to attract bids as Trump’s tariffs will also weigh on the US economic outlook. Additionally, Trump’s tariffs will also boost inflationary pressures in the near term. Such a scenario would allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates in the current range of 4.25%-4.50% for longer.

Historically, Fed’s restrictive monetary policy stance bodes poorly for non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

In today’s session, investors will also focus on the ADP Employment Change data for March, which will be published at 12:15 GMT. The agency is expected to show that private employers added 105K fresh workers, higher than 77K addition recorded in February.

Silver technical analysis

Silver price resumes its upside move towards the flat border of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern formation on the daily timeframe near the October 22 high of $34.87. The upward-sloping border of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from the August 8 low of $26.45. Technically, the Ascending Triangle pattern indicates indecisiveness among market participants.

The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $33.44 continues to provide support to the Silver price.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) strives to break above 60.00. A bullish momentum would emerge if the RSI holds above 60.00.

Looking down, the March 6 high of $32.77 will act as key support for the Silver price. While, the October 22 high of $34.87 will be the major barrier.

Silver daily chart