Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD hovers near $32.50 amid increased market caution

- Silver price holds firm as the US Dollar weakens following disappointing US economic data.
- President Trump signed a memorandum restricting Chinese investments in strategic US sectors.
- Russian and US delegations are set to meet this week to discuss improving bilateral relations.
Silver price (XAG/USD) edges higher after registering gains in the previous session, trading around $32.60 during the European hours on Monday. The dollar-denominated Silver attracts buyers as the US Dollar (USD) weakens following the downbeat US economic data including Jobless Claims and S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released last week.
The US Composite PMI fell to 50.4 in February, down from 52.7 in the previous month. In contrast, the Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 in February from 51.2 in January, surpassing the forecast of 51.5. Meanwhile, the Services PMI declined to 49.7 in February from 52.9 in January, falling short of the expected 53.0. US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending February 14 rose to 219,000, exceeding the expected 215,000.
The safe-haven Silver receives support from ongoing trade and geopolitical uncertainties. Last week, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on key sectors, including cars, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and lumber, keeping markets on edge. Trump also signed a memorandum on Friday instructing the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (US) to limit Chinese investments in strategic sectors.
Meanwhile, traders remain focused on developments related to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which enters its fourth year on Monday. European Union leaders are expected to convene for an extraordinary summit on March 6 to discuss additional support for Ukraine and European security assurances. This follows US President Donald Trump’s initiative to engage Russia in talks aimed at ending the war, though notably without the involvement of Ukraine or the European Union. Additionally, a senior Russian diplomat indicated that Russian and US teams plan to meet this week to explore ways to improve bilateral relations.
In Germany, preliminary results confirm the win for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its ally, the Christian Social Union (CSU), led by chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz. Market attention now shifts to the coalition-building process, with stable leadership seen as crucial for advancing key fiscal reforms.
Silver FAQs
Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.
Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.
Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.
Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares gains below 1.0500 amid Conservatives German election win
EUR/USD pares gains back below 1.0500 in the European session on Monday. The pair still stays supportec by the German Conservatives Party win in the federal election, which revived hopes for better economic outlook. The upside remains elusive due to a cautious mood and mixed German IFO data.
GBP/USD eases to near 1.2650 ahead of BoE-speak
GBP/USD reverses gains to trade near 1.2650 in European trading on Monday. The pair eases as the US Dollar pauses its decline but the downside appears capped ahead of speeches from several BoE policymakers.
Gold price remains stuck in multi-day-old trading range near all-time peak
Gold price continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction and remains confined in a multi-day-old trading range through the first half of the European session on Monday. Investors remain worried that Donald Trump's trade tariffs would trigger a global trade war which continues to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven bullion.
Solana drops below $160, liquidating $26 million in leverage as negative funding rate weighs in
Solana price extends its decline and trades around $160 on Monday after falling over 11% last week. The recent correction in SOL has triggered a wave of over $26 million in liquidations in the last 24 hours and $110 million last week.
Money market outlook 2025: Trends and dynamics in the Eurozone, US, and UK
We delve into the world of money market funds. Distinct dynamics are at play in the US, eurozone, and UK. In the US, repo rates are more attractive, and bills are expected to appreciate. It's also worth noting that the Fed might cut rates more than anticipated, similar to the UK. In the eurozone, unsecured rates remain elevated.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.