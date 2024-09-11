Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds steady near weekly high, just below mid-$28.00s

Silver attracts buyers for the third straight day and touches a fresh weekly top on Wednesday.

The lack of any follow-through buying and mixed technical oscillators warrant caution for bulls.

A sustained strength beyond the $29.00 mark is needed to support prospects for further gains.

Silver (XAG/USD) trades with a mild positive bias for the third straight day on Wednesday, albeit lacks bullish conviction and is currently placed around the $28.45 region, just below the weekly high touched during the Asian session.

From a technical perspective, the white metal is holding above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the August-September slide and looking to build on the momentum beyond the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart. Given that oscillators on the said chart have just started gaining positive traction, though are yet to confirm a bullish bias on the daily chart. Hence, the XAG/USD is more likely to confront stiff resistance near the $28.95-$29.00 confluence – comprising the 50% Fibo. level and the 100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart.

A sustained strength beyond, however, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for some meaningful appreciating move. The subsequent move up has the potential to lift the XAG/USD beyond the 61.8% Fibo. level resistance near the $29.25 region, towards the $29.65 area, or the 78.6% Fibo. level. The momentum could extend further towards reclaiming the $30.00 psychological mark, above which bulls might aim to challenge the August monthly swing high, around the $30.20 zone.

On the flip side, the $28.25 region, or the 23.6% Fibo. level is likely to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $28.00 mark. A convincing break below could make the XAG/USD vulnerable to weaken further below the $27.70-$27.65 zone, towards the next relevant support near the $27.20 region en route to the $27.00 mark. Some follow-through selling might then expose the August monthly swing low, around the $26.40-$26.35 area, before the white metal eventually drops to the $26.00 round figure.

Silver 4-hour chart